Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna drop their fifth installment of TheHoosier.com's "Big Ten Power Ranks."

1. Michigan State 11-3 (3-0)

Previous: 2 (+1) NET: 14 Last week: Won vs Western Michigan 95-62, Won vs Illinois 76-56 The Spartans had little trouble in putting away Illinois in the second half on Thursday night. Michigan State seems to have gotten its edge back. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman give the Spartans as good a one-two as anyone --Nick Baumgart Coming up: January 5 vs Michigan; January 9 vs Minnesota



2. Ohio State 11-2 (1-1)

Previous: 1 (-1) NET: 3 Last week: Lost vs West Virginia, 67-59 The Buckeyes lone game of the week saw them fall at home to the visiting West Virginia Mountaineers, largely due to their offensive struggles. Ohio State converted on just 31.3% of their attempts from the field along with recording 22 turnovers in the losing effort. --Cole Hanna Coming up: January 3 vs Wisconsin; January 7 at Maryland



3. Michigan 10-3 (1-1)

Previous: 3 (----) NET: 18 Last week: Won vs UMass-Lowell, 86-60 Michigan had another ho-hum week. A Sunday showdown with Michigan State looms -NB Coming up: January 5 at Michigan State, January 9 vs Purdue



4. Maryland 11-2 (1-1)

Previous: 4 (-----) NET: 19 Last week: Won vs Bryant, 84-70 After back to back losses, the Terrapins got back on the right track this week by defeating the visiting Bryant Bulldogs. It was far from an impressive performance for Maryland, but they did enough to secure the victory. The Terrapins will now enter a stretch that sees them play top 25 teams two out of their next three contests, and should tell us a lot more about this Maryland team. Big week ahead for The Terps. - CH Coming up: January 4 vs Indiana, January 7 vs Ohio State, January 10 at Iowa



5. Penn State 11-2 (1-1)

Previous: 5 (-----) NET: 16 Last week: Won vs. Cornell, 90-59 The Nittany Lions have won six of seven games with its lone loss to Ohio State in that stretch. We find out a whole lot about PSU in the week ahead. --NB Coming up: January 4 vs. Iowa at The Palestra; January 7 at Rutgers



6. Iowa 10-3 (1-1)

Previous: 6 (----) NET: 26 Last week: Won vs Kennesaw State, 93-51 Iowa took care of business against an awful Kennesaw State team this week, converting on 60 percent of its attempts from the field en route to a 42-point victory. Luka Garza continues to be one of the conference's premier players and should find himself in the conversation for player of the year honors. CJ Frederick is covering just fine for Jordan Bohannon. - CH Coming up: January 4 vs Penn State at The Palestra; January 7 at Nebraska



7. Purdue 9-5 (1-1)

Previous: 8 (+1) NET: 39 Last week: Won vs. Central Michigan, 97-62; Won vs. Minnesota, 83-78 (2OT) The Boilers somehow pulled out a double-overtime win on Thursday over Minnesota. Purdue hits the road this week for a tough two-some.--NB Coming up: January 5 at Illinois; January 9 at Michigan



8. Rutgers 10-3 (1-1)

Previous: 9 (+1) NET: 31 Last week: Won vs Caldwell College, 94-49 Rutgers has been one of the early surprises of the Big Ten after recording their fourth consecutive victory of the season. How this team will fare on the road remains a major question mark, as the Scarlet Knights are a perfect 10-0 at home while losing all three of their contests away from the Rutgers Athletic Center. - CH Coming up: January 3 at Nebraska, January 7 vs Penn State



9. Wisconsin 8-5 (1-1)

Previous: 11 (+2) NET: 29 Last week: Won at Tennessee, 68-48; Won vs. Rider, 65-37 What a difference a month makes. Suddenly, the Badgers have won four of five. Wisconsin also got a true-road win in Knoxville over a decent UT squad before the New Year. --NB Coming up: January 3 at Ohio State; January 8 vs. Illinois



10. Minnesota 7-6 (1-2)

Previous: 12 (+2) NET: 35 Last week: Won vs FIU, 89-62; Lost at Purdue, 83-78 (2OT) After a disappointing start to the season, the Gophers seemed to have finally found their stride. The Gophers are hot, having won three of their last four games, including a win over the Buckeyes, with their lone loss being a close defeat to Purdue in Mackey Arena. - C.H. Coming up: January 5 vs Northwestern, 1/9 @ Michigan State



11. Indiana 11-2 (1-1)

Previous: 7 (-4) NET: 47 Last week: Lost vs. Arkansas, 71-64 Nobody fell further than the Hoosiers this week after a disappointing loss to Arkansas at home, coupled with everyone else winning behind them. --NB Coming up: January 4 at Maryland; January 8 vs. Northwestern



12. Illinois 9-5 (1-2)

Previous: 10 (-2) NET: 55 Last week: Won vs North Carolina AT&T 95-64; Lost at Michigan State, 76-56 Illinois took care of business against North Carolina AT&T, but their performance in the Breslin Center left a lot to be desired. The Illini converted on just a shocking 29.3% of their field goals against the Spartans, which unsurprisingly led to a 20 point loss. - CH Coming up: January 5 vs Purdue, January 8 at Wisconsin



13. Nebraska 6-7 (1-1)

Previous: 14 (+1) NET: 171 Last week: Won vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 73-52 In the battle for the bottom, the Huskers come out on top by winning its only game. I'm excited to watch Hoiberg's bunch as it plays spoiler in what should be a tight B1G race. In fact, no team could make a bigger difference than the up-and-coming 'Huskers.--NB Consistency has been a struggle. Coming up: January 3 vs Rutgers; January 7 vs. Iowa



14. Northwestern 5-7 (0-2)