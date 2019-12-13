Find out where TheHoosier.com has IU for week two in our B1G Basketball Power Rankings.

TheHoosier.com's Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna rank the BIG teams in our second installment of the Big Ten Power Rankings for December 13, 2019. As always, send your complaints to Cole.





1. OHIO STATE (9-0, 1-0)

Kenpom: 1 SOS: 167 Last week: won vs Penn State, 106-74 Looking Ahead: December 15 at Minnesota; December 17 vs Southeast Missouri State The Buckeyes added another impressive win to their resume, drilling Penn State 106-74 to remain undefeated on the season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in the Big Ten to start the year and are the undisputed favorite in the conference until proven otherwise. -Cole Hanna Best wins: Villanova (20), Penn State (23) North Carolina (25), Cincinnati (49) Best loss: None Bad loss: None



2. MICHIGAN STATE (6-3, 1-0)

Kenpom: 4 SOS: 278 Last week: won vs. Rutgers, 78-66 Looking Ahead: December 14 vs. Oakland; December 18 vs. Northwestern It's hard to know what to make of any of the teams after the top spot so why not go with the team everyone considered the cream of the crop six weeks ago? The Spartans are doing it without Joshua Langford, too. Tom Izzo told us at Big Ten media day Gabe Brown would be a star soon, and he seems to be finding his zone in Langford's absence. He's hit on 44.4 percent on his last 18 three-pointers. Could he be the steady fourth option once Langford returns? The rich would seem to get richer if that's the case. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman haven't hit their stride, so it feels like a breakout is looming. And its already the second-best offense in the nation. --Nick Baumgart Best wins: Seton Hall (18), Georgia (66), Rutgers (69) Best loss: Duke (2), Kentucky (7) Bad loss: Virginia Tech (65)



3. MICHIGAN (8-2, 1-1)

Kenpom: 17 SOS: 10 Last week: Lost at Illinois 72-61; Won vs Iowa, 103-91 Looking Ahead: December 14 vs Oregon The Wolverines have lost two of three, albeit to solid competition on the road. Nevertheless, it's fallen at Kenpom from tenth to seventeenth in the past 10 days. Thanksgiving is over and Howard's bunch gets another chance to create some energy when it squares off with Oregon on Saturday in a top 20 matchup. Stop the Michigan sharpshooters and UM becomes beatable. Wolverines are just 6-37 from distance in its two losses. Livers and Brooks are fun to watch. Wn on Saturday and the Wolverines reclaim our runner-up position. There's no way anybody overtakes OSU this week. --N.B. Best wins: Gonzaga (8), North Carolina (25), Iowa (24l, Iowa State (45), Creighton (57) Best loss: Louisville (3) Bad loss: none



4. MARYLAND (10-1, 1-1)

Kenpom: 9 SOS: 66 Last week: won vs. Illinois, 69-68; lost at Penn State, 76-69 Looking Ahead: December 19 at Seton Hall While the Penn State loss isn't a bad thing, it was a game I expected the conference's second best team to handle. Again, no shame in losing this year in Happy Valley, but once you lose at the top, there's always someone waiting to take your spot. Life for the contenders in the tier behind the Buckeyes -- Michigan, Michigan State, and Maryland -- are bunched tight. It's splitting hairs at this point with so few samples and zero head-to-heads. The Terps poor first half almost cost a conference home win in December. Cowan-Smith and the playmakers on the wings are dynamic. Seton Hall waits as another statement game for the Terps.-N.B. Best wins: Marquette (26), Notre Dame (63), Illinois (38), Temple (63) Rhode Island (80) Harvard (91) Best loss: Penn State (23) Bad loss: none



5. PURDUE (6-3, 1-0)

Kenpom: 6 SOS: 69 Last week: Won vs. Northwestern, 58-44 Looking Ahead: December 15 at Nebraska; December 17 vs. Ohio The Boilers have now won five of its last six games, and they've done it with the defense. That part looks sustainable and real, and real scary. But its still struggling with its offensive identity post-Carsen Edwards. Until it gets that side of the ball figured out, the Boilers will sit outside the cream of the crop at the top. It did leapfrog IU this week. Its last two opponents scored 40 and 44 points, respectively. It didn't require much to dispatch Northwestern. But the Boilers did just enough. Another ho-hum week awaits.-N.B Best wins: Virginia (10), VCU (35) Best losses: Florida State (16), Marquette (26), Texas (44) Bad loss: none



6. PENN STATE (8-2, 1-1)

Kenpom: 23 SOS: 41 Last week: lost at Ohio State, 106-74, won vs Maryland ,76-69 Looking Ahead: December 14 vs Alabama Penn State has been a tough team to figure out. The Nittany Lions suffered a 32-point road loss to the Buckeyes before responding with a huge 7-point victory over Maryland the following game. The strong play of senior forward Lamar Stevens should make the Nittany Lions a dangerous team to face. -CH Best wins: Maryland (9), Georgetown (47), Syracuse (51), Yale (86) Best losses: Ohio State (1) Ole Miss (70) Bad losses: None



7. INDIANA (9-1, 1-0)

Kenpom: 27 SOS: 252 Last week: lost at Wisconsin, 84-64, won vs UCONN, 57-54 Looking ahead: December 13 vs Nebraska Indiana earned a much-needed bounce back victory on Tuesday night, defeating UConn 57-54 in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. Indiana’s blowout loss to Wisconsin will be sure to leave many doubters, but their response against UCONN was encouraging. -CH Best wins: Florida State (16), UConn (52), Louisiana Tech (76) Best loss: Wisconsin (55) Bad losses: none



8. ILLINOIS (7-3, 1-1)

Kenpom: 38 SOS: 138 Last week: lost at Maryland, 69-68; won vs. Michigan, 72-61 Looking Ahead: December 14 vs Old Dominion Will the real Ayo Dosunmu please stand up. It's week six of the season and eventually your team will only go as far as the sophomore can lead. The Illini are two bad offensive halves away from being 9-1 and 2-0 in the conference. But as it stands, Illinois showed life this week and got its best win to date, while moving up a couple spots. Underwood's group is breathing down the neck of Indiana. --N.B. Best wins: Michigan (17), Hawaii (169), Grand Canyon (218) Best losses: Maryland (9), Arizona (12), Miami (80) Bad loss: none



9. IOWA (8-3, 1-1)

Kenpom: 24 SOS: 35 Last week: lost at Michigan, 103-91, won vs. Minnesota, 72-52; won at Iowa State, 84-68 Looking Ahead: off until December 21 Disclaimer: Iowa is closer to number seven than number ten on this list, and Fran McCaffery's squad could very well be placed too low here. Iowa currently has the top offensive efficiency rating at Kenpom. Suddenly, the Hawkeyes look like s legit threat. Luka Garza is on another planet at the moment and he's taken redshirt freshman CK Frederick with him. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter is hitting on 52 percent from deep. I haven't even mentioned Joe Weiskamp or Jordan Bohannon. Iowa takes a hit for the defense, which falls outside the top-100 at Kenpom. The numbers prove it near-impossible to win in March with that on the profile. For now, enjoy the week off --N.B Best wins: Texas Tech (22), Iowa State (45), Syracuse (60) Best losses: San Diego State (32), DePaul (58) Bad loss: none



Iowa was one of several teams in the B1G who made it difficult to rank the field.

10. RUTGERS (7-3, 1-1)

Kenpom: 69 SOS: 256 Last week: Lost at Michigan State, 77-65, Won vs Wisconsin, 72-65 Looking Ahead: December 14th vs Seton Hall The Scarlet Knights suffered an expected loss on the road against Michigan State, but were able to rebound to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers at home to move to 1-1 in conference play. Rutgers continues to play solid defense, but their lack of shooting could doom them from rising much higher than this. -C.H. Best win: Wisconsin (55) Best loss: Michigan State (4), Pittsburgh (71) Bad loss: St. Bonaventure (124)



11. WISCONSIN (5-5, 1-1)

Kenpom: 55 SOS: 31 Last week: won vs. Indiana, 84-64; lost at Rutgers, 72-66 Looking Ahead: off until December 21 Here's the deal with the Badgers. It smacked the Hoosiers in the mouth last week. It has a penchant for playing above its head at home, or so it seems. Wisconsin has played 334 possessions at home and scored 1.19 points-per-possession, including 1.23 in its best two wins, victories over Indiana and Marquette. But the Badgers have scored just 0.89 points-per-possession on 319 possessions away from the Kohl Center. -N.B. Best wins: Marquette (26), Indiana (27), Wisconsin-Green Bay (210) Best losses: N.C. State (40), Saint Mary’s (42) Bad loss: Richmond (72), New Mexico (89)



12. MINNESOTA (4-5, 0-1)

Kenpom: 77 SOS: 48 Last week: lost at Iowa, 72-52 Looking Ahead: December 15 vs Ohio State Minnesota’s early season struggles continued into Big Ten play, this time in the form of a 20-point road loss to Iowa. Daniel Oturu has been an unstoppable force at times this season, but severe question marks remain about the talent around him. One of the biggest red flags for the Gophers this season has been their inability to take advantage of the free throw line, where they rank outside the top 300 in both free throw rate and free throw percentage according to Kenpom. - C.H. Best wins: Clemson (90) Best losses: Butler (11), Iowa (24), Oklahoma (42) Bad loss: Utah (111)



13. NORTHWESTERN (4-4, 0-1)

Kenpom: 99 SOS: 115 Last week: lost at Purdue, 58-44 Coming up: December 15 vs SIU-Edwardsville, December 18 vs. Michigan State The offensive struggles continued this week for Northwestern, as they fell to the Boilermakers 58-44 on the road. The Wildcats struggled from the field, as has become customary for them this season, converting on just 34.0% of their field goals and 29.4% from behind the arc. The defense remains passable, but it’s tough to imagine a lot of success for Northwestern without significant offensive improvement. – C.H. Best win: Providence (68) Best loss: Pittsburgh (71) Bad losses: Radford (129), Merrimack (278)



14. NEBRASKA (4-5, 0-0)