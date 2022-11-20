Indianapolis native Mike Woodson led his Indiana squad to a 86-56 win over former Indiana assistant Travis Steele and his Miami Redhawks on Sunday night, capping off a pretty impressive weekend for Indiana basketball and Indiana athletics as a whole. A big win for Tom Allen and company in East Lansing, men's soccer advanced in the NCAA Tournament and Indiana volleyball pulled off a win over #5 Ohio State in Columbus, their first win over a top-5 ranked opponent on the road in program history. However, Sunday was about Indiana basketball, as it usually is. This year, rightfully so.

Trayce Jackson-Davis did his thing, and was in large part unstoppable as he has been through the early stages of this young season. Malik Reneau continues to age every time I see him, his floor IQ and maturity is off the charts for a freshman. CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks impressed, using their minutes in an efficient fashion. Jalen Hood-Schifino seemed to have gotten out of his shooting slump as well. Sunday's game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse was played as if the Hoosiers were at home at Assembly Hall. IU logos on the baskets, an IU logo at mid-court and yes, Martha The Mop Lady was played on the big screen before the game. Of course, the crowd was dominated by Hoosier faithful, as it usually is in the home of the Indiana Pacers. This matchup left a better taste in Indiana's mouth compared to their last contest against Iowa which featured Jordan Bohannon's heave to send the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Woodson mentioned postgame how much he loves playing in his home city of Indianapolis, even though the current circumstances of his return may not have been foreseen years ago. "I mean, when I played professionally, I lived to come home to play the Pacers," Woodson said. "When I started to coach, it was the same way. This is home, man. I mean, all my family and friends are still here, and a lot of them came out tonight to show support. So, I mean, it's good to be back home for me. I've been away for a long time, but I've always dropped in to see my family and check on things in Bloomington. So it's good to be back in Indianapolis."

Sunday's atmosphere couldn't help but make you think about how a possible renovation to Assembly Hall or a complete stadium rebuild could impact the gameday atmosphere in Bloomington. Gainbridge Fieldhouse can hold up to 18,165 spectators, just under 1,000 more than Assembly Hall at 17,766. So, Sunday's setting wouldn't provide much of a difference unless the administration would choose to downsize, which would be unlikely. Picturing a Gainbridge-like arena isn't a far-off possibility.

I spoke with Bob Toerner after the game, an Indiana fan since 1974 who went to school in Bloomington because of his fandom of then head coach Bob Knight. He hadn't stepped foot on the campus until he was dropped off for school on his first day. When he was on campus, he roomed with former basketball players Steve Isle and Brian Sloan. He gave me his take on the somewhat ongoing debate on whether or not to make changes to Indiana's home arena. "I think it's a shrine, obviously. But, to me it's probably well overdue, it's the same as it was 40 years ago when I was there. There aren't many bad seats, but when they're bad, they're bad." Toerner notes that his only bad seat was when Knight famously threw his chair across the floor in the direction of Purdue guard Steve Reid. The longtime Hoosier fan attended Indiana's recent non-conference game against Xavier on Friday and walked out impressed by the atmosphere. "You're a little closer to the court, for sure," Toerner said. "It was a great atmosphere and we were luckily sitting right next to the Xavier students. That was the first time I had been to a game there and it was a very well done, big event. I thought everything was really impressive in terms of the ease of getting in-and-out, getting up to get beer, etc. The Cintas Center is on more of a level plane, at Assembly Hall one missed step and you're falling straight down.