Assembly Ball announces final roster ahead of TBT opener
Indiana basketball's alumni team, Assembly Ball, is set to kick off play in this summer's TBT on Friday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
With the team's opener just days away, Assembly Ball announced its full roster ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. tip-off against the Valparaiso alumni team, Team Cru.
All told, there are eight former Hoosiers playing on the team, with an additional six players from others schools around the country.
Below is the full roster for the top seed in the Butler Region and where they played their college basketball.
- DeVonte Green (Indiana from 2016-2020)
- Race Thompson (Indiana from 2018-2023)
- Miller Kopp (Indiana from 2021-2023)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana from 2009-2013)
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana from 2012-2016)
- Troy Williams (Indiana from 2013-2016)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana from 2015-2019)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana from 2013-2014)
- Rion Brown (Miami)
- Julian Gamble (Miami)
- Dakota Quinn (Stanford)
- Tyrell Terry (Stanford)
- Kieth Hornsby (UNC-Asheville and LSU)
- Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma)
