Indiana basketball's alumni team, Assembly Ball, is set to kick off play in this summer's TBT on Friday evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the team's opener just days away, Assembly Ball announced its full roster ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. tip-off against the Valparaiso alumni team, Team Cru.

All told, there are eight former Hoosiers playing on the team, with an additional six players from others schools around the country.

Below is the full roster for the top seed in the Butler Region and where they played their college basketball.