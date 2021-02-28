For Fayetteville High School (Ark.) defensive standout Kaiden Turner, the Indiana Hoosiers were the first program to offer and his interest in Indiana has not waned one bit.

Turner recently told TheHoosier.com that when he releases the list of his top schools, which is expected soon, Indiana will firmly be among his top programs.

The reason?

Head coach Tom Allen and what he has been hearing from the Indiana staff in regards to the type of impact he can have in Bloomington. Turner notes that Indiana's coaches view him as the next Micah McFadden, who earned All-American status at linebacker in 2020.

"The culture that Coach Allen has created and what the linebacker room looks like for when I get there is what excites me. Coach Allen said he needs the next Micah (McFadden) and he thinks that can be me," said Turner, adding that he has a very close relationship with Allen.