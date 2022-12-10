Here is a recap of Indiana's loss to Arizona.

There were some bright spots in the game, Race Thompson especially, but there were also some low moments as well.

Arizona prioved to be too much for the Hoosiers tonight and Wildcats were able to push themselves to a 89-75 win over Indiana.

The third of Indiana's four key non-conference games took place tonight vs. Arizona in Las Vegas. While it was an electric game that had many fans hyped for it, Indiana could not come out with the win here.

The atmosphere at MGM Grand Garden Arena was so electric that not enough words could describe it at the start of the game.

This was a 80%-90% Indiana crowd.

Indiana won the tip and the first bucket for the Hoosiers came from Trey Galloway with a floater. The first segment was real back and forth and both teams had a few fouls early here.

A lot of questionable calls to start here.

Arizona lead 7-6 at 15:58.

At the 15:54 mark, Xavier Johnson picked up his second foul.

Arizona would go on a 8-0 run and extend the lead to 18-8, which forced Indiana to call a timeout. Indiana would just continued to look lost out there and at around the 12:09 mark, Arizona lead 20-8. At one point, the run extended to 17-0.

Tamar Bates, who checked in for Xavier Johnson, picked up his second foul. These ref called this one tight.

Xavier Johnson checked back in with his three fouls at the 11:43 mark.

Indiana would start to show some fight and grit. They would start to find some tough buckets but would still struggle on the defensive end.

At the 7:20 mark, Jordan Geronimo would pick up a foul.

However, Indiana would start to chip at that lead. Race Thompson would knock down three threes which helped Indiana get the momentum back. Foul trouble continued to be a major problem for Indiana. Tamar Bates picked up his third foul leading into the media timeout at 3:36.

Indiana would not close the half as strong as they needed to but they did manage to get it within 10 at the half with Arizona leading 46-36. Foul trouble, turnovers, and bad defense were the major problems for the Hoosiers.

Indiana was shooting 32% at the half.

Indiana would start the half with a little momentum that carried over but Arizona would quickly hit a few big shots to hault that. Xavier Johnson made some spectacular plays to get Indiana going.

At 15:42, Arizona lead 55-46.

Out of the timeout, Trayce Jackson-Davis would pick up his third foul.

However, The momentum would again go back to Indiana after a few big threes from both Xavier Johnson and Tamar Bates.

Hoosiers hot their last 6-of-8 FGs in that stretch and cut the lead to 59-56 at 12:40.

Arizona would hit a three right before the Under-12 media timeout. Wildcats lead 62-56 at the 11:58 mark.

With Trayce Jackson-Davis picking up his third foul, Arizona took full on advantage with it.

The refs missed a huge goaltending call that should have been called then immediately called a flop technical on Malik Reneau.

Arizona would extend the lead at 8:18 to 72-60. Indiana had lost all momentum.

The fans let the refs have it during the timeout.

Out of the timeout, Indiana somehow found a way to fight back in this one and get the lead down to 74-68. Race Thompson once again hit a big three.

Arizona would again halt the momentum and push the lead up to 80-71 with 4:20 left. The officials then called a timeout to review a elbow that Trayce-Jackson-Davis' face connected with.

Nothing was called. Play on. Hoosiers' ball down 9.

A lob to Jackson-Davis from Johnson would get Arizona lead back to 7.

But the runs just kept coming Arizona. Arizona had all the answers to any run.

At the final buzzer, Arizona would beat Indiana 89-75. The Wildcats were lead by Azuolas Tubelis with 21 points followed by Pelle Larsson with 16 points. Race Thompson lead the Hoosiers with 16 points. Miller Kopp followed with 14 points.

Overall, Indiana shot 29-of-69 (42%) including 10-of-25 (40%) from three. Arizona shot 49% from the field including 40% from three as well. Indiana was out-rebounded 44-34.

The Hoosiers kept fighting, they really did, but Arizona answered any run. The Wildcats are a legit team.

Indiana will play at Kansas next week.