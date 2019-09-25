After the losses of Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan, Indiana head coach Archie Miller said he hopes to introduce concepts to the offense in 2019-20 to make the attack more multiple and utilize more offensive weapons on that end of the floor.

The time between the 2018-19 season and the 2019-20 season featured the departure of key offensive presences, including Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan, who both attempted an average of 12 and 11 shots per game and scored 16 and 15 points per game. No other Hoosier averaged more than 10 points per game.

With that kind of loss on the offensive end of the floor, head coach Archie Miller and the Hoosiers will need to find a new identity when attempting to score. It’s been made clear, from Miller’s talk in Evansville in August to the media days Tuesday and Wednesday, that the change will come in the movement of the ball.

“I think each team is different every season. You have to play to your strengths,” Miller said. “We are going to have to move that ball. To do that, you're going to have a lot of concepts and action to the way you play.”

With Langford and Morgan on the floor, many of Indiana’s possessions featured deferment to the two best scorers on the floor, and oftentimes, it made it difficult for the Hoosiers to have one full consistency and tempo.

Miller wants to change that.

His recruiting strategy since he took the job in 2017 has been to recruit positionless or multi-position types of players. That started with current Hoosiers like Damezi Anderson, Jake Forrester and Jerome Hunter, and it continues into the current recruiting cycles.

The end goal was to develop players into versatile pieces that could play a plethora of spaces on the floor, versus having specific and finite roles among the five players on the floor. Morgan and Langford, though two significant contributors to the program, didn’t exactly fit that mold, and now that they’re gone and the system is beginning to filter into the current roster, the offense has become more open-ended as Miller begins to shape it into what he envisioned two and a half years ago.