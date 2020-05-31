Archie Miller goes in-depth about Indiana's offseason
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Before the COVID-19 pandemic took the United States by storm, Indiana was in the midst of its best stretch of basketball all season. Just finishing up their first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Nebraska before the sports world was put on hold, Head Coach Archie Miller was about to address a situation no coach ever anticipates.
Following the news of the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament, the mood around the locker room and around the team was anything but upbeat.
"Our team took it hard. Our seniors took it hard," Miller explained to Don Fischer. "As a team though they were really down about not being able to play in March. Our group, our staff was disappointed and how we played in the Big Ten, there wasn’t a competition level that we were going to see that would be different.
"From that standpoint, it’s almost like your appetite didn’t get fulfilled and that’s a motivating factor for this season.” Miller added.
Since then, it has been anything but normal and now coaches all around the country are waiting to find out when their teams can get back together. Until that happens, however, Miller says there is a different energy around his program.
“There is an anxiousness to get back to work. There is an anxiousness to get back and play again," Miller said. "For us, it’s about taking that next step and competing for a Big Ten championship and we have to get focused on that.”
The most challenging part of not having his team together is not knowing how much access his players have to gyms or the ability to workout. Because of that, he has leaned on head strength coach, Clif Marshall.
"Clif has done a great job of communicating weekly and bi-daily with our guys," Miller explained. "The thing we have found most beneficial is tracking these guys’ weight when they are away. A big emphasis will have to be on the conditioning and the body when they get back."
While there hasn't been a lot of day-to-day communication between the staff and the rest of the roster, Indiana has had difficult conversations with two of its players. Damezi Anderson and Justin Smith both announced their intentions to transfer.
"Damezi and I had conversations at the end of the season. Damezi was doing really well at IU, having a great experience, he grew up a lot. I love him to death," Miller said. "He just wanted more of a basketball opportunity in front of him. We supported him and he’s at a great situation.
"Justin decided to bypass his last year... Sometimes other people try to make it bigger than it is, make it negative, but Justin graduated in three years from the Kelley School of Business," Miler said. "He really played a pivotal role in a lot of our wins but it’s sad for us to not finish what we started. But you don’t fault guys for making decision when they aren't happy or not satisfied... I wish them well and nothing but the best. They did a great job when they were with us."
With daily routines being impacted by not being in the gym or on campus, Archie Miller says he and the rest of his staff are finding ways to get better and continue to learn.
"One thing we have done as a staff is met everyday on Zoom and go for an hour or sometimes even longer," Miller said. "We are watching a lot of film together and Big Ten offense, defense stuff. Because of this time, everyone is looking to talk basketball so your fix is really been like let's get five or six guys on a Saturday or Sunday and just talk ball… NBA coaches or other college coaches on the call and learn other coaches stuff. It’s been really good to apply others' thoughts."
While Indiana is still awaiting the release of its Gavitt Games and Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponents, the Maui Invitational is still on the docket as of now. Though Miller doesn't know exactly who the Hoosiers will see throughout the tournament, the field speaks for itself and will test Indiana early on.
“That [Maui Invitational] is a great field and games you can put on your resume that we are just holding on to for now," Miller said. "Our non conference is going to be very difficult… this schedule will shake up and end up being the hardest schedule since I’ve been here.
"This team probably has the most known that we've had," Miller added. "We are going to have to be better than we ever have been early, in November."
The combination of an extremely difficult schedule early in the season with a summer that still has no firm dates on when players will be allowed back on campus for team and individual workouts usually isn't ideal. While Miller knows that, the experience that his young roster already has is crucial.
“All of our returning guys, with the experience and the amount of time they have played all year long… we are going to be a much better team in a lot of different ways," Miller explained. "I am very excited and I think our fans will like this group. It's going to be an easy group to like."
To hear the complete interview, view the link below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.