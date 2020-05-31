Before the COVID-19 pandemic took the United States by storm, Indiana was in the midst of its best stretch of basketball all season. Just finishing up their first round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Nebraska before the sports world was put on hold, Head Coach Archie Miller was about to address a situation no coach ever anticipates.

Following the news of the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament, the mood around the locker room and around the team was anything but upbeat.

"Our team took it hard. Our seniors took it hard," Miller explained to Don Fischer. "As a team though they were really down about not being able to play in March. Our group, our staff was disappointed and how we played in the Big Ten, there wasn’t a competition level that we were going to see that would be different.

"From that standpoint, it’s almost like your appetite didn’t get fulfilled and that’s a motivating factor for this season.” Miller added.

Since then, it has been anything but normal and now coaches all around the country are waiting to find out when their teams can get back together. Until that happens, however, Miller says there is a different energy around his program.

“There is an anxiousness to get back to work. There is an anxiousness to get back and play again," Miller said. "For us, it’s about taking that next step and competing for a Big Ten championship and we have to get focused on that.”

The most challenging part of not having his team together is not knowing how much access his players have to gyms or the ability to workout. Because of that, he has leaned on head strength coach, Clif Marshall.

"Clif has done a great job of communicating weekly and bi-daily with our guys," Miller explained. "The thing we have found most beneficial is tracking these guys’ weight when they are away. A big emphasis will have to be on the conditioning and the body when they get back."