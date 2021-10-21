Archie Miller dishes on Indiana: "No one did a better job in the offseason"

“To me, no one did a better job in the offseason of being able to put important pieces in place to make their team better than Indiana,” the ex-coach stated.

Miller had plenty to say about the Hoosiers and the Big Ten as a whole. He took a very optimistic and humble view of their prospects this season and praised some of their offseason moves.

Miller’s comments came from Field of 68’s Goodman and Hummel Podcast with Jeff Goodman and Robbie Hummel, where he appeared as a guest.

Former Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller made his first public statements on his former squad this week.

Miller took the time to praise his former players who returned to school.

“Trayce [Jackson-Davis] is Trayce. You’re going to get great production from him … You’ve got production from Race Thompson and Rob Phinisee. You have a four-man freshman class that all played as freshman and are a year older," Miller said. "I know they’ll be better just because it’s an easier transition in year two.”

The former Hoosier head coach went on to sing the praises of the new staff based on their offseason acquisitions.

“Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, and I’d add Miller Kopp in there a little bit. Did anybody in America add that type of productivity to their team from college players that have done it," Miller added. "I’m not sure anybody added pieces that have the minutes or the production.

“Both guys play a pivotal role to me in taking the pressure off of Trayce. Where you know what, he has an off night, or it’s not his best game, but he doesn’t have to get 26 and 12 … That’s the difference this year in Indiana being really, really good and right there on the border would be the production from the backcourt."

Miller also showed his affection for the acquisition of South Florida transfer Michael Durr.

“Not having Joey Brunk really, really took a toll on the inside game defensively for Race Thompson and Trayce,” he commented. “You’ve gotta have that third guy in conference play in the Big Ten that can handle the amount of size that’s coming at you on a nightly basis, and them being able to add Durr now they’ve got three guys on a nightly basis that can play that spot. To me, that’s a big addition.”

The interview raises all kinds of questions about how Miller must be feeling in the wake of his firing and the offseason success of Indiana. Regardless, he has taken the public stance of admiration for Mike Woodson and his team.

Very few men know the intimacies of scrutiny at Indiana more than Archie Miller. The optimism and intrigue he displayed create a flattering look for himself and should also make fans excited for the season.