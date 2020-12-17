He is a career 13.5 point per game scorer on 36.6 percent shooting from three. He also has career averages of 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 57 career games. He spent one season at Pitt before transferring to UT-Martin.

He has two years of eligibility remaining and is eligible to play immediately. It is still undecided whether Stewart will play this season for the Hoosiers, however.

Indiana head coach Archie Miler commented on IU's newest addition.

“We are grateful to have Parker, Cheryl, Anthony and Skylar join the Hoosier Basketball Family. Parker brings a lot of high level experience to our program and I think he will be a great fit with the guys we have not only as a player, but as a person. He is a proven shooter and a scorer who also gets others involved. He had some unbelievable success as a freshman at Pitt and then had the opportunity to play for his father at UT-Martin and took his game to a new level. I think his most impressive accomplishment is the fact that he earned a bachelors and masters degree in four years.

"Our first priority is to get him settled in after Christmas and start the process of him returning full time as a basketball player. I know it has been a difficult time for the Stewart family but we welcome them as Parker looks to close out his college basketball career as a Hoosier.”

Full Background:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana Men’s Basketball Coach Archie Miller has announced that Parker Stewart, a 6-5 guard who has played at Pitt and Tennessee-Martin, will join the Hoosiers as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and joins IU as a 36.6% career three-point shooter who made 71 three-pointers in each of his previous two collegiate seasons.

Stewart, who holds bachelor’s (Interdisciplinary Studies, 2019) and master’s degrees (MBA, 2020), decided to transfer from UT-Martin following the unexpected passing of his father, Anthony, who was the head coach at UT Martin, His father had been at the school since 2014,. first as the associate head coach before becoming the head coach in 2016.

In one season with the Skyhawks in 2019-20, the younger Stewart earned second-team All-OVC honors and All-Newcomer accolades as well as a spot on the NABC All-District 18 second team. He led the OVC with 2.8 three-point field goals made per game and also ranked third in scoring (19.2 points per game), third in minutes played (36.1 per game), seventh in assists (3.8 per game), and 10th in free throw percentage (.766). In league games, he averaged 20.0 points per game.

He was the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-point field goals made per game. He led the Skyhawks in scoring 12 times as part of his 25 games played in which he started 24 times. Had four games of 30 or more points and equaled a career-high with 33 points at both Murray State and at Morehead State. He also had a dozen games of at least 20 points

He sat out a year in 2018-19 when he transferred from Pitt. As a freshman with the Panthers, he ranked second in the ACC in three-point field goal percentage (.425) in conference play, knocking down 2.7 trifectas per contest (fifth-best mark in the league). He ranked second on Pitt’s squad in scoring in ACC play at 10.8 points per game while playing in all 32 games with 20 starts in 2017-18. Overall, he averaged 9.1 points per game while sinking 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts (71-for-184). He also shot an even 80 percent (40-of-50) from the free throw line and hauled in 3.3 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per contest. He set a new school record for most three-pointers by a freshman (71) and notched 16 double-digit scoring performances including a 23-point outburst at Syracuse. He was named to the 2018 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team.

He had a standout career at Union City High School, where he was coached by Shane Sisco. He helped the Golden Tornadoes to an 81-25 record in his three-year tenure, including a 42-6 slate against district opponents. He averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest as a senior. He was a TSSAA Division-I Class A Player of the Year finalist while also garnering Class A all-state and district MVP honors. He averaged 21.0 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 39 percent from beyond the three-point arc as a junior, helping UCHS win the District 13-A championship. Also helped the Golden Tornadoes to a 34-4 record, a Class A state championship game appearance and another district title as a sophomore in 2014-15. He won an AAU national championship with King James Elite after his freshman season at Pickerington Central High School in Ohio and also played with Team Penny in the prestigious 2016 Nike Peach Jam, helping the squad go 14-2 on the Nike EYBL circuit.

He was born on July 5, 1998 and is the son of Cheryl and the late Anthony Stewart. He has two siblings, Anthony and Skylar.