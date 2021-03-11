TheHoosier - Archie Miller addresses his future at Indiana: 'We'll be fine'

Indiana fell in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament to Rutgers, 61-50, on Thursday and ended its 2020-21 season.

Archie Miller, now finished with his fourth season in Bloomington, has been on the coaching hot season for much of the season and Thursday night didn't help him one bit.

8,000 fans were allowed at the Big Ten Tournament and the number of Indiana fans in Lucas Oil Stadium made it well known what their opinion on the future of the IU coach should be.

"Fire Archie, Fire Archie" was yelled quite noticeably as the Indiana season slowly ended.

Now, Miller enters the offseason with an uncertain future in mind.

"I didn't hear the fans saying anything,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “If they were chanting my name, that’s up to them. But during the game there’s not a whole lot you pay attention to."

The Hoosiers concluded the year with a 12-15 record and a 7-12 record in the Big Ten regular season.