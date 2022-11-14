The two organizations pair charities and businesses with IU student-athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness agreements.

IU announced on Monday that an anonymous donor has committed $1 million in matching funds for donations made to the Hoosiers For Good NIL collective or other NIL sponsorships/memberships made with Hoosiers Connect now through December 31st.

Indiana's athletics department is set to receive a financial boost throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

In a release, IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson expressed his gratitude and excitement for the future with the pairing.

“The opportunities that IU student-athletes have to impact area charities and businesses through NIL agreements is tremendous, and this is the latest example of the vision we’ve had as a department from day one to support our students’ efforts to maximize these NIL opportunities,” Dolson said. “The reason we can have that vision of being the NIL school is because we have supporters like this who are committed to making an enormous difference in this critical piece of the new era of intercollegiate athletics, and thousands more who I know will step forward and get involved following this announcement. I am excited to see our loyal fanbase take advantage of this and maximize the impact that can be made before Dec. 31.”

Hoosiers For Good's mission is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout the state of Indiana, partnering local charities with IU student athletes who have a passion for their community and using their platform to influence and extend their philanthropic work to help Indiana communities thrive.

Meanwhile, Hoosiers Connect offers two ways to get involved in NIL. It provides an avenue for businesses to amplify their commercial brands through NIL sponsorships with IU student-athletes while offering an opportunity for individuals to sign up for monthly NIL memberships that include special perks, including experiences with IU student athletes.

You can check out the website and donate to Hoosiers For Good here, including the athletes partnered with the organization and read more about they're all about.

You can also take a look at the Hoosiers Connect website, which is packed with information about how to sign up for a membership or a corporate sponsorship.

Also included in the release:

"Monday’s announcement is the latest evidence of IU Athletics and its student-athletes being at the forefront of the new era of intercollegiate athletics and NIL. It fits alongside many of the department’s other efforts in this critical area, including:

- Department-wide opportunity for all student-athletes with CampusInk for player-specific Indiana apparel

- First NIL Task Force in Intercollegiate Athletics

- Second school to partner with NIL industry leader OpenDorse

- One of the first schools in nation to partner with NIL industry leader Altius

- Elite educational opportunities, including brand-building and financial literacy

- Key campus NIL partnerships with Kelley School of Business, Media School, Maurier School of Law

- Group licensing opportunities for student-athletes in all sports."