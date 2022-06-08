Andy Katz puts Indiana at the top of the Big Ten in latest power rankings
Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz came out with his latest conference power rankings for the Big Ten after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
Indiana appears on his list at No. 1. The Hoosiers have been getting a lot of attention from the media ever since Trayce Jackson-Davis announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft.
"The Hoosiers return Trayce Jackson-Davis who withdrew from the NBA draft after the NBA Combine," Katz said. "He could be the Big Ten player of the year, first team All-American, I'm going with Indiana at number 1 in my power rankings."
Michigan State, Illinois and Michigan follow in that order. Rutgers comes in at fifth ahead of Purdue who slots at sixth.
Katz is the second member of the media in as many days to look at Indiana as the team to beat in the Big Ten. CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein says the Hoosiers are the team to beat in the conference as well.
"The decisions by both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft instantly lowered Michigan’s ceiling for next season and therefore made the Hoosiers the consensus favorite in the Big Ten," Rothstein said.
Things are looking great for Indiana at the moment, and barring any injuries this offseason the Hoosiers should enter the 2022-23 season as, undoubtedly, the favorite in the Big Ten.
Indiana returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 last season. It won its first game in the First Four and then fell to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64.
Indiana finished the season 21-14 overall.
"When Indiana basketball is good, college basketball is good, I'll say that," Jackson-Davis said when he announced his return to Indiana. "I think we have a chance to be really, really good next year."
