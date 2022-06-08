Andy Katz puts Indiana at the top of the Big Ten in latest power rankings

Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz came out with his latest conference power rankings for the Big Ten after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline. Indiana appears on his list at No. 1. The Hoosiers have been getting a lot of attention from the media ever since Trayce Jackson-Davis announced his withdrawal from the NBA Draft.

"The Hoosiers return Trayce Jackson-Davis who withdrew from the NBA draft after the NBA Combine," Katz said. "He could be the Big Ten player of the year, first team All-American, I'm going with Indiana at number 1 in my power rankings." Michigan State, Illinois and Michigan follow in that order. Rutgers comes in at fifth ahead of Purdue who slots at sixth. Katz is the second member of the media in as many days to look at Indiana as the team to beat in the Big Ten. CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein says the Hoosiers are the team to beat in the conference as well. "The decisions by both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft instantly lowered Michigan’s ceiling for next season and therefore made the Hoosiers the consensus favorite in the Big Ten," Rothstein said.