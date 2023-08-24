Andre Carter listed as a top-100 impact transfer for 2023 by The Athletic
On Thursday, The Athletic's Max Olson and Bruce Feldman published their list of the top-100 impact transfers heading into the 2023 college football season.
Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter, who arrived in Bloomington this past January by way of Western Michigan, checked in at No. 59 on the list – the only incoming Hoosier to make the list.
Each player inside of the top 50 had a blurb written about them, but the article features sparce quotes on certain players in the second half of the list. Carter was one of those players:
Carter was named the defense's MVP during spring practices, has garnered many preseason accolades and was named one of five team captains ahead of the 2023 season – alongside Noah Pierre, Mike Katic, Cam Camper and Aaron Casey.
"...[H]aving Andre coming in here in January and earning the respect of his teammates by his work ethic and his performance during our practices in spring ball and all and the way he’s worked," Allen said when detailing his appointing as a team captain. "So, really, really awesome group of young men who I’m excited to lead our team."
Carter, during his introductory presser back in January, said that he took a leadership role the moment he stepped on campus.
A national audience is expecting him to keep to that word.
