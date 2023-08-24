On Thursday, The Athletic's Max Olson and Bruce Feldman published their list of the top-100 impact transfers heading into the 2023 college football season.

Indiana defensive lineman Andre Carter, who arrived in Bloomington this past January by way of Western Michigan, checked in at No. 59 on the list – the only incoming Hoosier to make the list.

Each player inside of the top 50 had a blurb written about them, but the article features sparce quotes on certain players in the second half of the list. Carter was one of those players: