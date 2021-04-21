Tom Allen and the Indiana coaching staff already knew plenty about grad transfer Ryder Anderson.

The former Ole Miss defensive lineman terrorized the Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl, and when Anderson put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Indiana's coaches jumped at the opportunity to welcome Anderson to Bloomington.

The decision paid dividends as Anderson earned the Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award with Micah McFadden. As great as his play was, it was his attitude that captured the attention of the coaches the most, including Allen.

"I've been impressed with his attitude. You know the mindset that he brought here. He would jump in and be on the scout team, I mean like we'd say hey we need some guys to step in here and give us a look and he just always jumped in there immediately," Allen said.

Allen said Anderson bought into everything the coaching staff threw at him during the spring and made the most of his opportunities.

"He practices super hard. We haven't haven't given them yet but we're going to give out awards here at our post spring luncheon, we're going to have next week. For all the players that practiced all 15 practices, that's going to be one group and then all the guys that had the most reps for their position group during our live periods, just to reward those guys for man just being tough, hard nosed gritty guys for all 15 days no breaks and never miss anything. So he's going to be one of those guys. He was out there every practice busting his tail, going hard as a guy that's not not a young guy," Allen said.