Analysis: Hoosiers embraced 'win now'

Tonight's Post Game Show from the Indiana Football 42-13 Win over UCLA Football was Brought to you by The Hard Truth.
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as players, spoke with the media following Indiana's win over UCLA.
Indiana got it one at the Rose Bowl, keeping the Hoosiers undefeated, while improving IU to 1-0 in Big Ten play
Crete-Monee defensive back Jayden Marshall is a name to know.
Tonight's Post Game Show from the Indiana Football 42-13 Win over UCLA Football was Brought to you by The Hard Truth.
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti, as well as players, spoke with the media following Indiana's win over UCLA.
Indiana got it one at the Rose Bowl, keeping the Hoosiers undefeated, while improving IU to 1-0 in Big Ten play