Fresh off back to back winning seasons and January bowl games, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen understands his team is being looked at in a different light now. No longer is this an Indiana program that fans and opposing programs could circle as a guaranteed win. But, with the expectations comes a tougher schedule, which kicks open Sept. 4 at Big Ten West foe Iowa, a team many feel can contend for the western division and a spot in the Big Ten title game. In a recent one-on-one interview with TheHoosier.com, Allen discussed the expectations and the tough 2021 schedule, which also features a home date against Cincinnati in the third game of the season. Allen admits that while the expectations have changed surrounding the Hoosiers, there remains the question -- do the Hoosiers believe or do they expect to win games. "This program has to continue to grow in that. Do you just believe we are going to win or expect us to win and I am talking to our team, players and coaching staff. That is the next step for us. There is a lot of belief. When you expect something to happen, you make plans. There is a difference, and that is the difference," Allen told TheHoosier.com. The expectations of a season that has many viewing 2021 as a magical season due to what is coming back and what has been added will open at Iowa, a program Allen said is rich in history.

"You think about Iowa and their program and the success they've had for a long time. There's history with what Coach Frye built and I have so much respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and the consistency over time, it's just impressive. They are favored by many to win the west this year. They got a whole bunch of guys coming back off a very good football team that played really good football the second half of the season. Physical, it is on the road, and road Big Ten games are hard, that environment is hard and it will be a tough test right out of the gate. That's life in the Big Ten, and that's okay. That's part of it," Allen said. When he moved into the head coaching position in 2016 after a season as the defensive coordinator at Indiana, Allen talked about changing the mindset for the Hoosiers and breaking through. "What does that mean? Well mindset is about expectations and beliefs. I say that all the time. The expectations have been raised. We wanted to do that and that was the whole objective. We wanted to change the expectations and raise the belief," Allen said. And, they will take those expectations to Iowa City, but Allen notes it is important to remember that the game at Iowa is just that -- one game. "Well now the expectations have changed, but you have to go there. Obviously, it's one game and it's not your whole season, but it is a very important game. It is our next game and we will talk about that. Why? Because it's our next game and that is our whole policy here. It is the biggest game because it is the next one. Ramifications are huge, but it is just one game. Our goal is we have to play our best football in that one moment. Right now, everything you do is for that, and that's why I like having a game like that first because it creates that sense of urgency the whole offseason, all summer long and we are talking about it in May. Playing that type of team in that type of environment makes it special. I am assuming it'll be a packed stadium and full. That is what you want. You want to play in games people want to talk about and you want to be in those moments. When you get there, you have to make the most of it. You do that by embracing the boredom of consistency and doing the little things right in May when there's nobody watching. That is how you make those plays," Allen told TheHoosier.com.