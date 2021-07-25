Allen says players will determine success of 2021 season

"Well, that's up to these guys. Every year's different. Every year's new. Accountability, toughness, and love, that's who we are. That's our three pillars of our program and it's branded by the phrase Love Each Other, which we all know is LEO. So that's our identity. That's our DNA. That's who we are. That's not going to change. And for me, the ability of this football team, the 2021 Indiana Hoosiers, how well they buy into that they're able to live out those core values and become a true team. I do believe that individuals are made in the off-season, teams are made in the season. So those teams that figure out how to play the best together and allow themselves to be the best football team on game day, that's the team that's going to win. So we're excited about the 2021 Indiana Hoosiers, but that's up to the guys that we brought with us here today (Michael Penix Jr., Marcelino Ball, Ty Fryfogle and Micah McFadden) and how well they lead and how well the guys that they're leading respond," Allen told the media at Big Ten Media Days on July 23.

As he enters year five as the head coach at Indiana, Allen was asked how close the Hoosiers are to achieving each one of those goals, especially winning a bowl game and the Big Ten.

The numbers represented how long it had been since Indiana won the Big Ten (now 54 years), won a bowl game (now 30 years) and had a winning season (zero), respectively.

INDIANAPOLIS -- At his first Big Ten Media Days in 2016, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen talked about three specific numbers --50, 26, 10 -- which he has used to mold his program and encourage his players to chase.

Over the years, Allen has been mocked and laughed at for believing Indiana could compete, but he has remained unfazed at doubters. And, along the way, he has won the hearts of recruits, who have committed or signed with a goal of capturing a Big Ten championship in Bloomington.

"I always believed in my heart that we could do this in Indiana. It is awesome to be able to see it become a reality and it is really awesome when I think about the guys we brought today, they came believing in it. We had not broken through before they got here so all these guys that came today and our older guys, the majority of our guys, they were on board. Believing is one thing but when you come to Indiana and put your name on a piece of paper, you came to be a part of this thing and showed the ultra limit of commitment, they signed because they believed," Allen said.

Linebacker Micah McFadden is one of those guys who believed, and he talked about his belief at Media Days.

"He wrote three numbers on the board and his confidence and belief that we can win a bowl game. Every coach and player feeds off of his enthusiasm and he is the driving force. Comes down to us and how hard we want to prepare. We want to continue to climb the ladder and it takes a tremendous amount of work and focus, staying consistent," McFadden said.

Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle echoed those sentiments, adding he, like Allen, would love to be in Indianapolis on Dec. 4 playing in the Big Ten championship game.

"Whatever Coach Allen wants to do, I am all for it and will work hard to try to do it," Fryfogle said.

After posting back-to-back winning seasons, Allen says the tide has turned for the Hoosiers.

"When I first took over, I talked about wanting to change expectations and create belief and that is what we are doing. The expectations are changing, and I have talked about this, when I took over, I would not allow them to break anything down on Big Ten Champs because I felt it was empty words. This is the first off-season I have given them permission to break it down with Big Ten Champs, and that is the goal. You have to earn the right to say certain words," Allen said.

He continued by saying the vision is very clear, as is the goal for the Hoosiers.

"To come back to this facility (Lucas Oil Stadium) to play for the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 4. That is the goal, and then you start working back from there how you get to that. That is the vision, and the mindset you have to have to me is we have to perfect that opportunity by what we do every single day. That becomes the focus. And then the grit becomes the passion and perseverance to get through all the obstacles you know are going to come along the way," said Allen.

Allen mentioned he has never talked to a kid in recruiting and did not mention winning the Big Ten championship.

"Matter of fact, I am looking for guys that believe. We finished second in the Big Ten East last year. I feel we are very justified and confident in stating the goal is to win the Big Ten East and play here on Dec. 4. We have to go out and create those opportunities every time we take the field. This is the division and this is the mindset we have to have to get there," Allen said.