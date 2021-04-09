TheHoosier - Allen remembers legacy of Chris Beaty

While he didn't coach the late Chris Beaty personally, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen knew about the former walk-on and the impact he had not only on the Hoosiers but the entire state of Indiana.

Beaty was gunned down last May as he walked through an alley just outside of his Indianapolis, Indiana apartment. Last December, the Marion County Prosecutor's office charged Marcus Jayon Anderson, with murder and felony murder for his suspected role in the shooting death of Beaty on May 30. He is also charged with armed robbery and pointing a firearm in connection with three robberies that occurred in Indianapolis the night Beaty was murdered.

Anderson has been in the Marion County Jail since his arrest last August on additional robbery charges.

Speaking with the media this week, Allen was asked about the legacy Beaty left behind.

"He loved Indiana. He loved Indiana football and he loved people. He was a very caring and passionate person about things he cared about in his life. He was selfless and he was the quintessential example of LEO. I didn't know him prior to coming to coach here. I coached against him when he was at Cathedral and didn't know it. He really reached out to me from the very beginning and came and we met face-to-face and had some really great times together. It was very obvious from the very beginning, his love and passion for Indiana football. And then when I became the head coach, that continued, that love and support was unwavering. Just a special person to this program and university," Allen said.

At the recent 2020 Indiana Football banquet, Allen took a moment to recognize Beaty and his impact on the Hoosiers before handing out the first ever Chris Beaty Award, which was given to Christian Harris and Davion Ervin-Poindexter.

At the banquet, Allen spoke about the impact Beaty had.

"Chris Beaty was a player who came here as a walk-on from Cathedral High School and was an amazing Hoosier. Just so supportive of our program when I first got here as head coach. He embraced me, huge supporter of Indianapolis. My heart still hurts that we don't have him here with us anymore. He exemplified everything we have in our program. He allowed himself to use the degree he got here and the influence he had to make this world a better place," Allen said at the recent banquet.

Allen said naming the award after Beaty was done to honor what he meant to the program.

"Wanted to name the award after him to honor what he had done. He came here as a walk-on and earned his opportunity here, earned that respect and just continued to grow. Don't ever want him to be forgotten and that's why it's so special for us. Got a chance to talk to his mom, and I just know it meant a lot to that family as well. He's a special person," Allen said.

Below is the release from Indiana on the new endowed football scholarship honoring Chris Beaty.

Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana University Athletics and IU Football announced today the establishment of a new endowed football scholarship and a new annual team award in honor of the late Chris Beaty. Beaty, who played football at IU from 2000-03, was tragically killed May 30, 2020, during the protests that gripped Indianapolis in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Chris died a hero after selflessly rushing to the aid of two women who were being robbed. He was only 38 years old.

The Chris Beaty Indiana Football Scholarship was made possible by a $100,000 gift directed by his mother, Debra Cooper, of Indianapolis. It will be awarded annually to an Indiana Football student-athlete from the state of Indiana with preference given for a student who began his career as a walk-on.

In addition, IU Football Coach Tom Allen has announced that the team's annual Walk-On Award has been renamed the Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On award. Christian Harris and Davion Ervin-Poindexter were the inaugural recipients of the award, which was presented at last week's IU Football Awards banquet.

"Chris Beaty loved Indiana, loved Indiana Football, and loved people. He was a very caring, selfless, and passionate person. I have said it before and I will say it again, Chris lived out LEO. His support was unwavering. Chris will always be a special person to our program and to the University," Allen said.

Affectionately known as "Mr. Indianapolis", Beaty was an active and beloved member of the Indianapolis community. It was there that he starred as a high school football at Cathedral High School in the late 1990s, which paved the way for him to join Coach Cam Cameron's Hoosier team in the fall of 2000 as a walk-on. After spending his first season with Cameron, he played his final three seasons for Hoosier Coach Gerry DiNardo. Following his playing days, Chris remained loyal and actively engaged with Indiana Football as an alumni regularly attending games and events.

"Chris was beloved by the entire Indiana University family, someone who represented the very best of the IU Football and IU Athletics," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "His loss is a tragedy for the community and everyone who had the privilege of crossing paths with Chris during his life. The outpouring of love and support following his death shows the countless number of people he touched, and we are honored to be able to recognize and celebrate Chris through this scholarship and team award."

Days after Beaty's death, a GoFundMe page was started with the intention of donating the proceeds to Indiana University and Indianapolis Cathedral High School to establish scholarships in his honor. Over 1,700 people generously supported the effort.

The Chris Beaty '00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund at Indianapolis Cathedral High School was made possible by a second $100,000 donation and was announced earlier this year.