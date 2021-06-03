Allen refuses to let his profession define who he is

"What I care about, what allows me to sleep at night is knowing I am doing what I was created to do, that I have a passion for impacting the lives of these young people. When you know your purpose in life, that creates passion. That is why I believe I have the energy I have and the passion I have to coach this great game because I am fulfilling the very purpose for which I was placed on this Earth, and that is a very powerful thing."

"My dad played a big role in that, my college coach played a big role in that, my college wrestling coach played a big role in that. The quality of men they were and seeing the example they were and their using sport to shift character guided me. I guess that’s what to me is what I feel so drawn to," Allen said. "If I am just coaching football and helping guys score touchdowns and tackle guys what have I really done? It has to be bigger than that. I understand that is how we are judged and the scoreboard is how coaches are judged but I will not be defined by that. That scoreboard doesn’t define who I am as a man.

Allen said he had quite a few examples in athletics, including his own father, that showed him the right way to have an impact on his players.

"For me, that is what I feel I was called to do. I feel like I was put on Earth to be a football coach. Took me a while to get to that point. I went off to college and studied business and wanted to be an accountant, but I ended up being a teacher of accounting and business. I felt like coaching was where I needed to be, so you find that calling as you are guided through life," Allen said.

He admitted it took him some time to figure out that coaching, but, more importantly, guiding young men, is what he was put on Earth to do.

In a recent one-on-one interview with TheHoosier.com , Allen discussed building a program based off of Biblical principles and also letting his players figure out who they are and what their own purpose in life is.

Since being baptized as a child, Allen has used that verse to help mold who he is, and his time as head coach of the Hoosiers has been no different.

While wins are important and keep a fan base pleased, Allen admits one of his main roles is helping his players discover just who they are and why they were put on Earth.

"I want to help our team discover what their purpose is because when you discover what your purpose is, you live differently. I want you to live with that passion and that conviction with which you live your life and make decisions. That drives me, that motivates me. That energizes me to know I am doing something way bigger than football. That is why I spend so much time talking about character development with our players and all the things that will allow them to be leaders in their homes one day, in their job one day and in their communities one day. And, if I can give you that, then, I gave you something. And the special part to me is that energizes me for something way bigger than winning a football game," Allen said.

And, while Biblical scripture guides him and the program, Allen is quick to point out he does not force his beliefs on his players.

"I don’t shove my beliefs on my guys. I’ve built this program on Biblical principles because I believe it is based on truth and how to live your life, but our guys don’t have to believe what I believe. I tell them to decide for themselves. That is one of the great things about college, you’ve got to figure things out. I tell our guys I want them to figure out what they believe and why. Now, I’ll be glad to talk to them any time they want and my door is always open, but you have to make those decisions," Allen said.

With that said, the veteran coach admits there are some things he won't budge on.

"But at the same time, I believe there is a right way and a wrong way to do things. I believe you build a team a certain way. When you believe in those things, you’re not discouraged or distracted when some people question you or make fun of you or mock you for the ways you are doing things. That’s why I say earmuffs and blinders, and that’s where it all came from. I’m not going to get distracted just because someone doesn’t believe in the way we are doing something. From day one, I have believed in the way we are building this, and if you don’t, that’s fine. I get it and understand you have to win football games, but I do believe when you care about people and love them and they know that, it changes they way they respond to you. It changes the way they make decisions, and when you have guys who fit with you, it totally transforms the way they handle their lives every single day. That is why the fit piece is so critical here. People have to make those decisions for themselves, and if you ask our players, they don’t feel pressured in that regard," Allen said.

While his players may not be pressured into believing what he does, Allen admits his players are pressured in other facets.

"But, they do feel pressured in making good decisions here when they come to Indiana because that’s culture. Culture is what do you feel pressured to do when you become part of that organization. That’s my definition for culture," Allen said. "So when a player comes here, I want them to feel pressured to do the little things right. I want them to feel pressured to go to class. I want them to feel pressured to come early and stay late to workouts or practice. I want them to feel pressured to take the extra time to study film. Why? Because that’s what we do here and that is the expectation for being a member of this football team. And, you’re going to feel pressure that when you go to a party, you act right and treat women right and do things the right way.

"That’s what I want this place to be about. I want when the football team shows up, I want everyone to be like it’s all good, nothing bad is going to happen. I’ve been at other places where the football team shows up and people think the opposite and are calling for security. Our guys won’t be perfect, but I want guys who value those things and know how to handle themselves in public and when they don’t, they have to be held accountable."

Allen explained that it is important for him and his staff to have a lasting, positive impression on their players as they are helping to mold who they will become in life.

"We are shaping these guys and they are not a finished product when they arrive here, but when they leave, they are kind of who they are. We have an amazing opportunity to shape them and that spiritual part is part of this. We all have a desire to know what’s next. Guys have to figure that out, and I have thoughts and beliefs on that, but I don’t shove that on our guys. You want to create an environment where you help them know why they are here and what their purpose is. I ask our guys what’s the three most important things in your life. We always talk about those. Sometimes those things can vary a little bit over time and I keep track of that. I want to make sure you are living your life consistent with the very things that you yourself said are the three most important things in their life. I want to make sure their life aligns with what they said was the priority."