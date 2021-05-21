Allen ready to return to post Covid-19 normalcy

Tom Allen doesn't have to look back far to remember just how hard the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic hit his football team.

He remembers all too well having to start and stop the 2020 season several times, including last December when Indiana reported 28 positive Covid-19 cases between players and coaches after a win at Wisconsin on December 5. The positive cases became too much for Indiana, who had to pause operations, and, as a result, did not play Purdue for the Old Oaken Bucket and had weeks off while trying to prepare for Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in January.

And, the disease reared its head again during spring practice as the Hoosiers had to postpone a day of practice out of an abundance of caution.

And, he has seen and understands the frustrations from his players as they see an end in sight to the world they have known for a year.

"I think when you look at our guys, talk to our guys and listen to our guys, they are sick of it. They are sick of wearing masks all the time. They are sick of having to stay apart and not being able to do things they want to do," Allen said.

Allen recently told TheHoosier.com that dealing with the pandemic brought forward many lessons to him and his team.

"The biggest thing you learned was everything you take for granted can be taken from you pretty quick, and the ability to be around others, things you take for granted. You never thought twice about doing certain things or going certain places. I never wore a mask before for anything and never worried much about any of that. During flu season, you worry about washing your hands and things like that, but, obviously, this was a whole different level. Seasons get canceled, spring ball gets canceled and everything you assumed would be there was gone," Allen said.

As the calendar shifts to the summer portion for the Hoosiers, Allen notes he is starting to see some things return to normal.

"We can't wait to get to summer. Even though it's not normal yet, it is more normal than a year ago and you realize how critical those things are. Guys were talking how spring ball felt different because we didn't have it last year, and summer will feel the same way. I think it helps heighten your sense of appreciation for the normal things in life that were taken away from us like going out to eat, going to church, be around people," Allen said.

Shortly after the conclusion of spring practice, Allen talked about the toll the pandemic took on his team and staff, admitting the effects of playing and practicing in the midst of a Covid-19 season impacted his players and opened eyes to just how much that weighed on his program.

"It takes its toll for a long period of time. We have had spring ball where we did not have a break because there is no spring break because of Covid. Five weeks of practice and on and on and on because of Covid. Everyone is kind of excited about getting back to some sort of normalcy this summer, whatever that may look like. That is the hope and our guys are excited about that. The vaccine is component of that and I got my shot last week. We are trying to do what we can together, stay the course until the end but realize the end is near and that is exciting for players and coaches," Allen said.

One thing he believes will continue once the pandemic is over is the use of Zoom, noting he has used it to not only meet with recruits and their families but also to speak at various clinics.

"I have spoken at like six high school association clinics all over, including California and have never left my office. It is crazy to think that, but what a great way for us to maximize our time, information sharing and meeting people all over the country. That is a positive thing. We recruit the whole country, and now we do Zoom calls all the time with a family. What a great way for me to get in front of a family and articulate what our culture is about. It is way different than talking on the phone, you can see people and get some interaction there. I see us doing that moving forward. We have had some alumni calls on Zoom and have been able to connect with our alumni from all over the world in a way we never thought of. It has changed how we meet as coaches and I see us using that moving forward. It is a good mechanism to help us do our jobs better and stay connected," Allen said.

Despite the positives, he, like his players, cannot wait to cross the finish line with the pandemic.

"I can't wait to go out and recruit and get on a plane and fly wherever and see recruits and get families here. It is is a renewed appreciation of face-to-face time," Allen told TheHoosier.com.