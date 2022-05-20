Ali Patberg Joins Indiana Women's Basketball Staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana standout Ali Patberg has joined her alma mater on staff as a team and recruitment coordinator.

“We are excited to have Ali join our staff in this capacity after such a successful collegiate career,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. “She has always expressed her desire to pursue a career in college coaching and we are happy she can begin that journey here. Ali is a true competitor who has helped us build this program and is a fantastic person that will impact our players on and off the court. We are looking forward to seeing her transition into a member of our staff.”

Patberg wrapped up her career at IU as a four-time All-Big Ten honoree in 2021-22 as she led Indiana to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances and three NCAA Tournaments. She finished ninth in all-time scoring at IU with 1,752 points, third in assists (527) and a career average of 14.2 points per game which ranked eight. She was a two-time Nancy Lieberman Award finalist and WBCA All-American honorable mention. Patberg was drafted 33rd overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

“I would like to say thank you to Coach Moren and the rest of the staff for believing and trusting me as I begin my college coaching career. I could not think of a better place and with better people to start this next chapter with. I will learn and grow as a professional from one of the best staffs in college basketball and continue to be a part of the Indiana program, which holds such a special place in my heart.”

In her final season in 2021-22, Patberg native averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and shot 42.6 percent from the floor. She was one of three players all-time to earn four All-Big Ten honors in her Indiana career and started in 123 career games.

The Columbus, Ind. native also excelled in the classroom where she was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American, four-time All-Big Ten selection and is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She holds a pair of degrees from Indiana, a bachelor’s degree in finance from IU’s Kelley School of Business in May 2022 and a master’s degree in recreational administration in May 2022.