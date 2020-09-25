Former Indiana Hoosier Alex Dickerson has found a home in San Francisco.

After coming into the 2020 season hitting only 16 home runs across 440 plate appearances, the left-handed Dickerson has homered ten times and has 27 RBI for the Giants, according to Baseball Reference.

If this were a full, 162-game regular season, Dickerson would be on a pace of smashing 34 home runs, 93 RBI, and a .307 batting average.

Dickerson appeared in games for the San Diego Padres in 2015 and 2016, but then battled injuries over the next several years that kept him off the field. In 2019, the outfielder returned to the Padres’ lineup but struggled, and was designated for assignment by the club.

Since being acquired by the Giants, Dickerson has resurrected his career. Last season with San Francisco, Dickerson batted .290 over 155 at-bats and 56 games.