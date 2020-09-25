Alex Dickerson Finding Comfort with Giants
Former Indiana Hoosier Alex Dickerson has found a home in San Francisco.
After coming into the 2020 season hitting only 16 home runs across 440 plate appearances, the left-handed Dickerson has homered ten times and has 27 RBI for the Giants, according to Baseball Reference.
If this were a full, 162-game regular season, Dickerson would be on a pace of smashing 34 home runs, 93 RBI, and a .307 batting average.
Dickerson appeared in games for the San Diego Padres in 2015 and 2016, but then battled injuries over the next several years that kept him off the field. In 2019, the outfielder returned to the Padres’ lineup but struggled, and was designated for assignment by the club.
Since being acquired by the Giants, Dickerson has resurrected his career. Last season with San Francisco, Dickerson batted .290 over 155 at-bats and 56 games.
Dickerson is back in the Giants’ lineup after taking paternity leave earlier this week to witness the birth of his son, Levi, and to be with his wife, Jennifer.
“It was a crazy moment. I had that realization right as I saw him that that’s mine,” Dickerson told Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports, describing the birth of his child. “We created that, it was really cool.”
Now, Dickerson is trying to provide some life into the San Francisco lineup. The Giants (28-27) are right in the thick of the playoff race in the National League, and are half a game up of the Marlins in the eighth spot in the postseason picture.
With both the Dodgers and Padres already clinching the top two seeds in the National League West division, the best the Giants can do is earn a wild card spot.
“It really comes down to we really control our destiny in this,” Dickerson said. “It’s about going out and trying to win every single night. Sometimes the big picture can really put constraints on you and add a lot more stress. The reality is, you play your best baseball when you’re comfortable and confident.”
