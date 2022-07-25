Alec's Notebook: Standouts from Peach Jam

The final live evaluation period of July and the last major one of the summer wrapped up on Sunday after five days. Action was jam packed with Nike at Peach Jam, Adidas in California and Under Armor and NY2LA spread across the midwest.

TheHoosier.com spent the majority of the live period at Peach Jam where numerous Indiana targets were in action.

Indiana's coaching staff went four-deep on Wednesday and Thursday morning at Jam and then kept two assistants at Peach Jam until Saturday. Indiana assistant coach Brian Walsh was at Peach Jam all week.

Here are some of the standouts and additional notes on Indiana basketball targets from the week