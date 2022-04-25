 TheHoosier - Alec's Notebook: Nike EYBL Session II
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 08:46:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Alec's Notebook: Nike EYBL Session II

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The second live evaluation period took place over the weekend with the Nike EYBL making their first stop in Indianapolis. TheHoosier.com was able to get a look at numerous Indiana targets.

The three-days brought multiple big time performances from Indiana targets, with a few happening in front of members of the Indiana staff.

Here are Alec's top performers and some additional notes from the second eval period in Indianapolis.

Full breakdown of the top performers and notes of the second eval period for the Nike EYBL. (TheHoosier.com)
Full breakdown of the top performers and notes of the second eval period for the Nike EYBL. (TheHoosier.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}