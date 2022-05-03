Alec's Notebook: Bill Hensley Run 'N Slam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - There were no college coaches out last weekend but the Bill Hensley Run N Slam brought many of the top prospects and teams around the midwest to the Indianapolis area.

TheHoosier.com was on hand for the weekend event and got a look at a handful of Indiana targets and prospects on the IU radar.

Here are Alec's top performers and some additional notes from the Bill Hensley Run N Slam in Fort Wayne.