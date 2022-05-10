Alabama defensive back transfer Brylan Lanier visiting Indiana
Alabama transfer defensive back Brylan Lanier is taking an official visit to Indiana. His visit began on Monday and will run through Wednesday, May 9-11.
Lanier played just one season at Alabama as a walk-on after originally signing with Georgia State out of high school.
Lanier was a three-star defensive back with offers from Nebraska, UAB, Southern Miss, Toledo, Tulane, Southern Illinois and others out of high school. Since he entered the transfer portal this offseason, Lanier has received offers from Jacksonville State, Stephen F. Austin, Alabama A&M and others.
Lanier is a 6-foot-1 corner with good length and size. Indiana's coaching staff has prioritized getter better and deeper at the cornerback position and with a few notable players leaving after the 2022 season, depth is key.
Former Indiana strength coach Dave Ballou is the current strength coach at Alabama.
Lanier will have three years of eligibility remaining.
