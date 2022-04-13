AJ Barner looks to play key role for Indiana next season

"I understand that if you want the ball, you have to be able to block first. It is something I take pride in, and I am excited to open holes for Shaun [Shivers], Josh [Henderson], Jaylin [Lucas], David [Holloman] and all the great running backs we have, [Charlie] Spegal. All those guys are stepping up and making a lot of plays and I am happy to open up holes for them."

"Honestly, I would say I have matured moreso in the run game [blocking] in the offseason. I had to get in the weight room and train my legs to be able to move bodies in there. Footwork, honestly, too. I think anyone can be a good blocker, it is just about if you want to block.

Now, with the tight end position wide open, Barner is ready to take another step in his development and that involves being an all-around tight end.

Barner played in all eight games as a freshman but didn't quite have a role as a pass catcher. Last season, however, he took a major step up in production despite Hendershot leading the Hoosiers in receptions and yards.

Indiana has started to create a pipeline of talented, NFL ready tight ends over the past few seasons with Ian Thomas and Peyton Hendershot and now the next name to start his emergence is AJ Barner.

Barner saw just four receptions in the first nine weeks of the season in 2021. Then, he erupted for 10 catches in the final three weeks. Outside of his 76-yard touchdown in week two against Idaho, he had combined for just 11 yards on his other three receptions.

In weeks 10-12, Barner's 10 receptions totaled 75 yards. While not flashy numbers, for an Indiana offense that struggled with any explosiveness, his ability to be a consistent option for whomever was under center was key.

Now, it's about building on how he ended the season and being a key cog to the Hoosiers offense. Learning under Hendershot will now go a long way in helping Barner next year.

"Learning from Peyton [Hendershot] was a great opportunity. He is a guy that was a consistent All-Big Ten tight end. Honestly, the big thing for me was just competing with him every day," Barner said. "In winter workouts or in practice, I was always trying to not only learn from him but compete with him. I was trying to push myself to be a great player like he is.

"Also, off the field, just being a leader. With him not being in the room any more, I feel like I am taking over that leadership role. I feel like he established a culture in the room where everyone knows their role."

So far this spring, Barner has taken this golden opportunity to heart and begun to show that he can be the go-to guy at the tight end position.

"Offensively, I think AJ Barner is one," IU head coach Tom Allen said of offensive standouts. "There was a void left in that room when Peyton [Hendershot] graduated and is moving on to the NFL. It has been really great to see him (Barner) step up as a leader and we need him to."

"I feel like I have always been in that leadership role, in high school and whatnot," Barner said. "Without Peyton here, it is going to be vital to be more vocal. When you are not taking the first team reps, it's more difficult to step in and hold other starters accountable, but without him being here and in that role, it is up to me to point everyone in the right direction, whether it is off the field, in workouts on the field, and using my experience to teach them how to run a route better."

Barner goes into 2022 as the second-leading returning receiver for Indiana and second in total touchdowns from a season ago.