Agonizing defeat sees Indiana bow out of College Cup Final on penalties
It was right there for Indiana.
Back in a familiar position -- their fourth College Cup final in six seasons and third title game in that same span -- the Hoosiers date with destiny paired them up against the opposing Syracuse Orange. Seeking an elusive ninth title and an end to their longest drought between titles in program history that dates back to 2012, Indiana looked to cement itself in the lore of the most celebrated and decorated college soccer program in history on Monday night.
Yet, after 90 minutes of soccer ended in a 2-2 score and zero finishing actions completed in the 20-minute extra time period, it came down to penalties to decide it in Cary, North Carolina. The Hoosiers and the Orange went back and forth, but for Indiana, it ultimately was not to be as Syracuse's Amferny Sinclair powered home the 16th and final penalty of the evening past Indiana goalkeeper JT Harms, securing the victory and the program's first ever National Championship.
"There's not much you can really say or do for these guys," head coach Todd Yeagley said after the match. "There's a lot of emotion, a lot of tears on the field because there's a lot of investment."
Syracuse opened the scoring 23 minutes into the match, scoring what was the first goal the Hoosier defense had surrendered throughout the entire NCAA Tournament. Nathan Opoku cut across two defenders to his left foot and sent home a beautiful shot to Harms' right, one that nothing the Hoosier goalkeeper could do with. Just eight minutes later, Patrick McDonald equalized for Indiana on a pulverizing volley into the bottom corner of the net.
Just 80 or so seconds passed before Syracuse would regain their advantage however, as Curt Calov scored for the Orange. At the half, the Hoosiers were down a goal as the scoreboard read 2-1. Yet, Indiana played the entire first half on the backfoot after missing a couple opportunities of their own, and was quite lucky to only be down one at the break.
Trailing for the first time in their NCAA Tournament lives, Indiana's defensive formations and philosophies had broken down twice at crucial times, and the Hoosiers knew the second half couldn't be more of the same. After all, it's generally pretty tough to contain the No. 3 team in the country for anybody, not just Indiana.
"We knew this would be a tough night to get a shutout," Yeagley said. "Luckily, we have guys that can make plays for us to get the goals back, and they were beautiful goals.
Good overall performance defensively, but it's tough to stop a couple All-Americans we were going against."
Indiana spent some time sitting back in their own half, but with 25 minutes to play, the Hoosiers turned up the heat. Countless scoring opportunities made it seem as if the equalizer was coming, and their persistence eventually paid off. Herbert Endeley received a ball at the top of the 18 yard box, and while moving right, powered a thunderous shot by Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy to knot the score at two.
The score would remain the same heading to extra time, and after both sides saw chances in the two 10-minute periods, it came down to penalties.
"It gets kinda cliche-ish, but that was a war," Indiana's skipper said. "Those kids were grinding every play.
"It was just kind of a heavyweight fight of who can break through, and in that was some great little moments and some chaotic moments, but it was a lot of fight."
As the penalties wore on, back and forth the two squads exchanged clinical finishes. After seven rounds and the penalty count even at six, Indiana's Maouloune Goumballe had his attempt saved before Sinclair would ceremoniously place the title-clincher into the top of the net and out of the outstretched reach Harms. As the smoke cannons fired behind the goal and the Orange wheeled away in celebration, Indiana's season was over on the last kick.
"Just speechless," Harms said with tears in his eyes after the match of his emotions as Syracuse's celebration raged on. "I thought we deserved better today, especially the seniors, I thought they deserved everything today."
Since 2016, the Hoosiers have now bowed out in the Sweet 16 or later in seven consecutive seasons, three of which now coming in the Cup Final. Yet, Harms says there's reason to be optimistic about the Hoosiers future. That's usually not hard to do with a program with such rich tradition and history that's foundation is success at the highest level, but with so many leaving seniors and talent to make up for next season, it could be a challenge.
"If I'm an IU fan, I'm excited for this team going forward, and we'll be back here, but there's no words. It's going to take some time to regroup."
In a sense, the tournament run Indiana encountered this season is different than the ones other cream and crimson sporting teams have gone on. Up and down all season, Indiana peaked at the right time and hit their stride with the bright lights on. But, arriving here didn't come without tension and more than a few struggles along the way.
It's part of the reason there's hope to be optimistic about the future. If future Indiana teams can come together when the time calls for it like this one did, anything is possible for Yeagley's team next season.
But for now, it's a long flight home back to Bloomington, another offseason with the chase for a ninth title at the forefront, and another season ends in what could've been.
They'll go again in August.
