A potential mental and physical letdown was definitely in question after two previous games this week, and a double overtime loss on Thursday.

Despite holding an 18-point lead during the game, IU saw that lead turn into a three-point deficit late in the second half at 69-66.

Indiana then outscored Nebraska 18-5 in the last seven minutes to close out the game, escaping with an 84-76 win.

"Good win for our team, we had to deal with a lot of uncomfortable situations late in the second half," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We put ourselves in a tough spot with one, not being able to put the ball in the basket when we had good shots and two, not being organized when we got back, and our effort on the ball in the second half when they started to drive was problematic.

"We were in this situation the other night and we found a way to not execute or get key stops and tonight we were able to execute and get some key stops."

Indiana allowed Nebraska to shoot 77 percent from the field for the majority of the second half, but put the clamps on late, forcing the Cornhuskers to make just one of their final 10 shots of the game.

Indiana, on the other hand, made five of its final 10 shots, including some key free throws to put the game away.