After nearly a year, Victor Oladipo returns to floor for Miami Heat

After nearly a full year, Victor Oladipo returned to the floor last night for the Miami Heat in a 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Oladipo was dealing with a second quad injury that has limited his play over much over the last three years.

Oladipo played 15 minutes off of the bench for Miami and scored 11 points on 4-of-7 from the floor. He added four assists and one rebound.

"I'm still getting stronger. Still getting better," Oladipo said after the win. "That was a great first go-round, getting my feet wet. But I'm excited and looking forward to the year. Just gotta keep getting better. It's not always going to be perfect, but that's ok. My mentality will always be the same. I've been resilient since I could breathe. I'm not gonna stop now."