Addressing lack of offensive production a must for Indiana

As Indiana enters its bye week, sitting at 2-3 isn't all that it seems.

The three losses have come against ranked teams - two on the road - now No. 3 Iowa (previously No. 18), No. 4 Penn State (previously No. 4) and now No. 5 Cincinnati (previously No. 8).

All three of those teams also rank in the top 10 scoring defenses nationally. In those games, Indiana scored six points (Iowa), 24 points (Cincinnati) and zero points (Penn State).

Now, with three ranked teams in a row coming out of the bye, Indiana's offense needs drastic improvements in order to stay afloat heading into the back half of the season.

“The areas to focus on to me would be the run game No. 1, quarterback play, No. 2., and then red zone, No. 3," IU head coach Tom Allen said on Monday. "(Those) would be the areas that I would really want to be able to focus on to allow us to evaluate why we’re not being effective in those areas because we need to be."