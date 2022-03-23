Adam Henry finds unexpected 'safe haven' in Indiana Football

Indiana Football introduced new wide receivers coach Adam Henry on Tuesday afternoon. He met with the media to discuss a multitude of things, among them, how Indiana was able to poach the coaching veteran from the same role he held for the Dallas Cowboys. Henry may have never pictured himself back in the college ranks, but after what was probably one of the toughest times of his life, this new role serves him well.

It's clear that Henry's landing at Indiana was relationship driven. First year running back's coach Craig Johnson and Senior Assistant Athletic Director of Football Performance Aaron Wellman helped recruit the 25 year coaching veteran to Bloomington. Henry makes the 3rd coach on staff at Indiana that has prior history with the New York Giants, Wellman and Johnson being the other two. "I remembered coach Wellman was here, but coach Johnson I had no idea. I hadn't talked to him in a while, we would text every now and then," Henry said. "That's why relationships are so important. . . For me just to lean on those guys and just to really get their input was really good. . ."



Indiana Football introduced new wide receivers coach Adam Henry on Tuesday afternoon. (David Richard/AP)

Henry was gracious enough to share that he lost his mother and father in the span of seven months before and after last season. After going through the stages of grief, Henry thought about taking a year off until Tom Allen picked up the phone. "At one point I was just going to take some time off until coach Allen reached out to me," Henry said. "I had heard a lot of positive things about him, and what I'm seeing now is real. It's a great fit for me right now."

Henry's father suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's, which took a serious toll on his mother. "My parents were like a 'Notebook' type of relationship. They met when they were like 11 and 10. . . When my father stopped knowing who my mother was, it just crushed her. It was one of those things where she didn't want to be here anymore," Henry said. Being the youngest of eight kids, Henry naturally grew very close with his mother. He marveled at both of his parent's abilities to manage a household, saying that helped develop him into the coach he is today. "She was really the best coach I ever had. . . So that's why I can manage a lot of personalities like Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, all these people I've coached because my parents did a good job of that in our home, cultivating relationships," Henry said.