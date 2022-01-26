A tale of two halves for Indiana's defense in 74-57 win over Penn State

The last time we talked about Indiana's defensive performance, we had discussed how poor it was on that end, which ultimately led them to lose vs Michigan this past Sunday.

Tonight, however, Indiana's defense returned to it's elite form, for the most part, and gave them that spark to defeat Penn State 74-57.

The first and second half defense told two different stories for the Hoosiers tonight.

"That's a big part of who we are as Indiana," said Indiana Guard Xavier Johnson.

"When we first came in, our number one thing was defense. That's the first thing we worked on, and that's what got us to this point in the season of winning as many games."