A motivated Tamar Bates using strong summer to take his game to next step

"I would say being able to guard at a high level. Guarding at a high level. Making the open shots and just being a constant leader, talker and motivator, you know, just for the team," Bates told the media on Thursday.

His freshman season had its ups and downs but the potential flashed at moments throughout the season. Now, in order to see that level of play remain consistent, it's about a few things for Bates.

Bates came to Indiana as a borderline five-star prospect from IMG Academy (Fla.), ranked No. 34 in the 2021 class. He was the first big-time recruiting win for head coach Mike Woodson, who received a commitment from Bates just a few days after his official visit in April of last year.

Indiana second-year guard Tamar Bates is in that pool of players expected to make that 'sophomore year jump'. Whether it's discussed nationally or within the locker room, Bates' name has been tossed out consistently of a player who has already impressed this summer and should do so next season.

As a freshman, Bates played 32 games and averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and shot 33.8 percent overall and 29.8 percent from three. He did, however, have four games in double-figures, with three coming against high-major, power-five programs.

This summer, Bates has been focused on a few areas of his game that he thought needed to be improved in order to take that jump that has been attached to him over the last few months.

"I would say first off, my body, like my overall strength, just the weight that I've put on. The goal was to get to 200 pounds and I hit that this summer," Bates said. "Other than that, just on the court, I would say making plays with the basketball and not turning it over it over, being a guy to relieve some of the pressure, help them play off a ball and some of the offense -- making open shots. You know, and then you know, passing the ball.

"But I would say I've always been able to create my own shot and get to my spots but I feel like where I really need to improve is my ball handling, decision-making and being able to take on some of that leading guard role and help some of the other guys we have."

The Big Ten is a physical conference. Another part of his development has been around getting his body right. Bates has put on 22 pounds since arriving as a freshman.

"I'm up to 200. I got here -- when I first got here, I was 178. So that's 22 pounds," Bates added. "But last year, I played at like 185, 183."

Bates is a 6-foot-5 guard who took 44 percent of his shot attempts from three last season. He shot just 29.8 percent from three on the year and just 27.3 percent in Big Ten play. Overall his shooting percentage dipped from 37 percent on 2s overall to 25.6 percent on 2s in conference games. Adding weight was a point of emphasis to help his game become more well-rounded.

Now taking his more developed body into the season will give him even more confidence than he already has to help his offensive game.

"I went through the Big Ten, just really just getting a feel for everything that I was kind of anticipating last year coming in. So, I feel like having that experience under my belt will help with everything," Bates said. "I'm a basketball player and shooters shoot. I'm going to shoot the ball and just have confidence"

If Indiana is going to reach the goals they have for this upcoming season, Bates will surely be a major part in that. It's if they exceed those, when you will take a look at his contributions and realize he is one of those players on IU's roster that, when consistent, can help Indiana take that next step. And his individual goals align with what Indiana needs out of him.

"I feel like one of my biggest -- just having energy and my competitive spirit. I would just say being better than I was last year defensively, making open shots, creating shots, just a constant leader of the team.