Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

Indiana remains in the mix for 2025 big man Eric Reibe ahead of visit

An update on four-star big man Eric Reibe's recruitment, including where the Hoosiers may stand.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Game Week Q&A: DE Mikail Kamara and WR Elijah Sarratt

Indiana football defensive lineman Mikail Kamara and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Tuesday Sept 10th, 2024.

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Tuesday Sept 10th, 2024.

  Check out today's addition of ISB Radio. Today's Guests included Mike DeCourcy , Chronic Hoosier , and Travis Miller

 • Jim Coyle
Game Week Q&A: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and players

Game Week Q&A: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and players

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, tight end Moliki Matavao and linebacker Carson Schwesinger spoke with the media.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana men's soccer falls to Dayton, continuing slow start to season

Indiana men's soccer falls to Dayton, continuing slow start to season

Indiana men's soccer has had a slow start to the season, furthered by its loss Tuesday at home to Dayton

 • Colin McMahon

Published Sep 13, 2024
9-13-24 ISB Radio joined by Todd Leary, Mark Hacker, and Zach Osterman
Jim Coyle  •  TheHoosier
Twitter
@jimcoyleISB
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Check out today's live show from beautiful California as Jim traveled out for the UCLA Football vs Indiana Football game. We had guests @LearyTodd, Mark Hacker, and @zach_oster16361. Lots of college football including @B1Gfootball. Also if you live in the Evansville Indiana area check out tonight's Reitz Bowl High School football game. Tonight will be the 8th Annual Knights Hunger Bowl to support St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. If you would like to Donate Please Go To This Link. www.fridayknightshungerbowl.orgThey have raised nearly 100k to date.

