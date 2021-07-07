4-star wide receiver Omar Cooper commits to Indiana

Cooper is ranked as the No. 120 player in the 2022 class and the No. 14 wide receiver.

The dynamic duo is on its way of being back together as Omar Cooper Jr announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday, joining former high school teammate and current IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley .

Prior to his announcement, Cooper Jr. opened up to TheHoosier.com about the possibility of being reconnected with McCulley.

"It would be very exciting. Just being able to play with him again would be awesome," Cooper Jr. said.

Rivals national analyst Josh Helmholdt told TheHoosier.com Indiana is getting a player that makes plays other receivers cannot or do not make.

"He's playing chess while others are playing checkers. He has exceptional field vision and a creative mind. Once the football is in his hands, that's when things get exciting. I saw him hurdle a cornerback when I covered his game versus Center Grove, and he often leaves defenders grasping at air. On top of that, he has the speed to take the top off a defense, great body control and an excellent pair of hands. The only thing he lacks is ideal size for the position, but you can move him around to minimize his size disadvantage and create mismatches with his speed and agility," Helmholdt said.

Cooper Jr. told Helmholdt he enjoyed his recent visit to Indiana, especially meeting head coach Tom Allen in person.

"Coach Allen, he’s a fun, exciting guy and I like that a lot about him,” Cooper said. “He’s probably my favorite coach at IU.”

While at Indiana, Cooper had the opportunity to have McCulley as his host.

Cooper is ranked the No. 120 player in the class of 2022 and the No. 14 wide receiver. He reeled in 38 catches for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Lawrence North.