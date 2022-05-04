4-star forward TJ Power breaks down Indiana offer, overall recruitment

Class of 2023 Worcester Academy (MA) forward TJ Power received a scholarship offer from Indiana on Wednesday. Power plays for BABC on the Nike EYBL circuit and is coming off of two very strong live periods in April.

Power is ranked the No. 65 overall player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

Power averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the second live period in Indianapolis. He also shot 40 percent (8-of-20) from three. This past season he averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists helping lead Worcester to a 23-7 record and Class AA state title.

The 6-foot-7 forward talked with TheHoosier.com about his new offer from Indiana, how his game has developed, strong play in April, programs he's looking to visit and updates where his recruitment stands.