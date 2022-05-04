 TheHoosier - 4-star forward TJ Power breaks down Indiana offer, overall recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 17:07:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

4-star forward TJ Power breaks down Indiana offer, overall recruitment

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

2023 four-star forward TJ Power breaks down his recruitment and recent Indiana offer. (@NxtProHoops)
2023 four-star forward TJ Power breaks down his recruitment and recent Indiana offer. (@NxtProHoops)

Class of 2023 Worcester Academy (MA) forward TJ Power received a scholarship offer from Indiana on Wednesday. Power plays for BABC on the Nike EYBL circuit and is coming off of two very strong live periods in April.

Power is ranked the No. 65 overall player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

Power averaged 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the second live period in Indianapolis. He also shot 40 percent (8-of-20) from three. This past season he averaged 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists helping lead Worcester to a 23-7 record and Class AA state title.

The 6-foot-7 forward talked with TheHoosier.com about his new offer from Indiana, how his game has developed, strong play in April, programs he's looking to visit and updates where his recruitment stands.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}