4-star forward Coen Carr gives update on recruitment, relationship with IU

2023 forward Coen Carr made his return to the Nike EYBL Circuit a few weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky for Georgia Stars after coming off a finger injury that caused him to miss the first two EYBL sessions which also forced him to miss a few live periods, as well.

However during his first five games back in action, Carr put in a real solid showing averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his first EYBL session while also shooting 60.4 percent (29-of-48) from the field.

TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with Carr that weekend where he provided an update on his recruiting, his game where it stands currently, thoughts on Indiana and more.