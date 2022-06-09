4-star forward Coen Carr gives update on recruitment, relationship with IU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
2023 forward Coen Carr made his return to the Nike EYBL Circuit a few weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky for Georgia Stars after coming off a finger injury that caused him to miss the first two EYBL sessions which also forced him to miss a few live periods, as well.
However during his first five games back in action, Carr put in a real solid showing averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his first EYBL session while also shooting 60.4 percent (29-of-48) from the field.
TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with Carr that weekend where he provided an update on his recruiting, his game where it stands currently, thoughts on Indiana and more.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news