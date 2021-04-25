Indiana landed a commitment from 4-star LB Dasan McCullough on Sunday afternoon, flipping his pledge from Ohio State. McCullough will join his two brothers at Indiana. Daeh McCullough is a class of 2023 commit and IU just landed Miami (OH) transfer Deland McCullough II on Saturday. All three are the sons of Indiana associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough. Dasan discussed his decision to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Indiana with Rivals.com.

How long has he been thinking about the decision:

"I can’t really give you a timeline on how long I have been seriously thinking about it, but after I heard my (older) brother, that it was a possibility of him coming, I can say that’s when the thoughts started to get serious. “I am very excited. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am just really excited to be able to play with them and be under my dad also. It just all worked out perfectly, and I really think it was God’s plan for this to work out this way and all of us to still be together in college.

How his dad's decision to come back to Indiana affected him:

“I knew he didn’t go back to Indiana for no reason. He felt that coach Allen was doing something special here. I agree with that and feel with the way things are going right now, especially last season, they are definitely going up. "

How he will be used in Indiana's defense:

“I will kind of be all over the place. I could be dropping deep into coverage, linebacker, blitzing a lot. They are definitely going to use my versatility a lot and I am excited about that. I feel it fits me very well and that’s the type of player I am, a Swiss Army Knife you can move around. I feel I will fit the scheme great and I feel like the numbers will speak for themselves when I am up there."

His plans to recruit other players to Indiana: