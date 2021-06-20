4-star CB Trevell Mullen joins brother, commits to Indiana

In the end, it came down to what simply felt like home and family. That was the deciding factor in the recruitment of Mullen. With the announcement, Mullen is set to join his brother, Tiawan, who is an All-American cornerback for the Hoosiers.

Mullen is ranked No. 142 in the Rivals250 class of 2022 rankings and the No. 19 cornerback.

2022 DB Trevell Mullen announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday. He chose the Hoosiers over Miami (Fl).

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney told TheHoosier.com Indiana is getting a player who is talented.

"Trevell is excellent in coverage, a smooth cornerback who can effortlessly run with most receivers in the class, terrific footwork and a knack for knowing when the ball is in the air to knock it away," Gorney said.

He did acknowledge that while Mullen is a four-star talent, he does have room for improvement.

Gorney said Mullen needs to develop more physically.

"But that should come with time and a college weight program," Gorney said.

He adds that again, Indiana has been able to reach into the Sunshine State and pull away another talented player.

"Getting back into South Florida is important to the Hoosiers, and it looks like they have done it," Gorney added.

Mullen joins a 2022 class for Indiana that includes fellow four-star Dasan McCullough, Kaiden Turner and Richard Thomas.