For 28 out of the 30 teams in the NBA, it's officially the offseason. As the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks battle it out in the NBA Finals, the other teams around the NBA have begun to prepare for the 2024 NBA Draft in late June. Former Indiana big man Kel'el Ware will almost assuredly hear his name called as one of the 58 players taken in the upcoming draft. The question for the 7-footer is where in the draft he'll be selected. Over the last couple of months, Ware has been projected to be taken as early as the lottery and as late as the early stages of the second round. Wherever it is that Ware ends up being taken, there are a handful of good fits for the former McDonald's All-American.

Phoenix Suns

Draft pick(s): No. 22 The Suns make sense as a potential landing spot for Ware for a couple of different reasons. For starters, with all the money Phoenix has tied up in its 'big three,' the Suns are likely looking for cheap options to fill out their rotation around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Phoenix could end up trading the pick -- the Suns have been reportedly shopping the No. 22 overall pick -- in search of more experienced players, but an athletic lob threat that can get up and down the floor seems like a nice fit alongside that big three.

New Orleans Pelicans

Draft pick(s): No. 21 The Pelicans seems like an obvious and seamless fit for Ware in the upcoming draft, given what the former Indiana big can provide and that Jonas Valanciunas is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, leaving New Orleans with a vacancy at the center spot. If Ware's 3-point shooting from the college level translates to the NBA, the spacing the 7-footer could provide for Zion Williamson -- one of the more dominant interior presences in the NBA -- could be huge for a team looking to take the next step towards title contention. Additionally, adding one of the top shot blockers in the country from a year ago to an already elite defense could be what the Pelicans need to make it out of the first round of the playoffs for the first time in about a decade.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Draft pick(s): No. 12 The Thunder are another intriguing destination for Ware this offseason. Considering what Derrick Lively and Daniel Gafford did to the Thunder rolling to the basket during the second round of the playoffs this season, Oklahoma City may be in the market for some more rim protection in the draft. Additionally, if Ware's able to become a threat from behind the arc at the next level, that would give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander much more room to get to his spots in the mid range. Oklahoma City is reportedly interested in potentially bringing in free agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein, but the Thunder could opt for a much cheaper option in the front court in Ware.

Boston Celtics