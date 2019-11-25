Trey Galloway doesn't have a flashy game. His modest ranking won't catch your eye. But you'll be happy he's a Hoosier. Find out everything to know about the in-state signee below.

GET TO KNOW TREY GALLOWAY



1. Trey is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Culver, Indiana; attends Culver Academies. 2. Trey plays for his father Mark at Culver. The two are ultra-competitive, which has made for some memorable moments in the gym together. "We'll go at it and he'll leave, and he'll come back 30 minutes later. We're right back to work. We're so much alike, so competitive," the younger Galloway said. "I'm so appreciative and grateful to have him along for the journey."



3. Galloway helped lead Culver to the 2018 3A state title as a sophomore. He scored 16 points and chipped in five boards and an assist in its win over Evansville Bosse.

2018 Indiana State Champions! Much more to come! Thanks to everyone who supported us on our run! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/NBoyzgoGq2 — Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) March 25, 2018

4. Culver is 47-9 over the last two seasons and 56-11 since Trey joined the varsity squad as a freshman. 5. Trey averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals last season as a junior when Culver lost in the 3A Final to Silver Creek and 2021 top-Hoosier target Trey Kaufman. Culver finished as the top team in 3A and 10th overall playing the 52nd toughest schedule in the state according to Sagarin.



6. The 2019-20 edition appears to be even more challenging, with matchups scheduled with Bloomington South, Blackhawk, South Bend St Joseph's, Mishawaka Marian, Indianapolis Cathedral, LaLumiere, Lawrence Central and more.

7. Trey considers Anthony Leal, another Indiana signee in the 2020 class, one of his best friends. 8. Trey played in the same backcourt alongside the 6-foot-5 Leal and 2021 five-star point guard and top Hoosier target Khristian Lander for Indiana Elite last summer. 9. Trey has produced at a high level. He led Indiana Elite on the Gauntlet with 16.4 points and was second in rebounding with 3.8 boards per game. He also shot over 60 percent from the floor. 10. He's proven efficient at a high level, too. Trey was one of just 10 players on either Adidas Gauntlet or Nike EYBL to see 200 possessions and score over 1.00 point-per-possession, according to Synergy. In fact, only 15 players saw 250 possessions or more last summer on Gauntlet. Galloway led that group in points-per-possession, and was the only player over 1.00 PPP.



11. Trey likes to sleep in and work out late at night. 12. Archie Miller offered Trey in April 2019. 13 Trey became the first Hoosier commit for 2020 when he pledged to the Hoosiers on July 26, 2019.



14. Trey didn't grow up exclusively an IU fan, but he followed along thanks to his father's connections to the program. Mark Galloway coached Daniel Moore and Zach McRoberts at Carmel, where Trey grew up. 15. Trey chose Indiana over Notre Dame, Michigan State and Iowa. Purdue backed off after taking two commitments from Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey. Kansas had shown late interest, too.





16. Galloway is in a group chat with Leal and the third member of Indiana's 2020 class, Jordan Geronimo. He says the three are already close. 17. Galloway signed with the Hoosiers on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in front of his family and friends at Culver.

Congratulations to Trey Galloway ‘20 on your commitment to Indiana University yesterday! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/cmkCP95ZZF — Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) November 14, 2019



18. Trey became only the 46th in-state player to sign with the Hoosiers since its last title in 1987. 19. Galloway is ranked as a three-star recruit at No. 139 in the class, which serves as yet another example of why recruiting rankings are arbitrary. 20. Trey outplays his ranking due to three things: competitive fire, basketball IQ, and versatility. 21. Expect to see Galloway playing anywhere from the point to either wing. "I think I can guard all those positions, too. Point guards to small forwards."









22. Galloway thinks he's the better shooter between Anthony Leal and himself. He suggested a shooting competition to end all doubts. 23. Trey won a national championship in AAU as a seventh-grader with his George Hill team. 24. He’s a much better athlete than he's credited. His sneaky quick athleticism and competitiveness allows him to dunk on unsuspecting defenders at the rim.

