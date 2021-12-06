3-star QB Josh Hoover de-commits from Indiana

Hoover is ranked as the No. 27 quarterback in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings.

2022 three-star quarterback Josh Hoover from Rockwall-Heath high school in Texas has de-committed from Indiana and announced his commitment to TCU, he announced on Monday.

Hoover sent out this message on his Twitter:

"Just wanted to thank the entire Indiana program for the opportunity to be a Hoosier. After praying and talking with my family I have decided to go a different direction. Special Thank you to Coach Allen and the entire coaching staff. Wishing nothing but the best!"

Hoover had an excellent senior season, throwing for 3200+ yards, 40 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. Good enough to win the 6A District 10 MVP in Texas, beating out tons of high-caliber prospects.

This is a huge hit to Indiana’s future. Following the loss of Michael Penix to the transfer portal, it leaves junior Jack Tuttle, sophomore Grant Gremel and freshman Donaven McCulley looking to compete for the starting spot next fall. Sophomore Dexter Williams is also on the roster but will be returning from a torn ACL he suffered this season.

Coming on the heels of reports that Walt Bell would be hired as the Hoosiers' new OC TheHoosier.com asked if that played a role in his decommitment, "No I don't really know him too well! Just had to reevaluate the situation and pray about it and I felt like it (TCU) was just a better fit for me".

Look for coach Allen to hit the transfer portal looking for a new arm.