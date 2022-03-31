3-star center William Larkins commits to Indiana
Indiana has dipped into Florida yet again, landing a commitment from 2023 three-star center William Larkins out of Hollywood, FL.
Larkins visited Indiana this past weekend.
The Hoosiers land Larkins even though he held an offer from Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. He also had an offer from Florida Atlantic. Larkins attends Chaminade Madonna in Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 298 lb prospect will help give the Indiana offensive line some youth. Coach Hiller likely hopes to see Larkins join a very good offensive line that will eventually feature Bray Lynch and DJ Moore in a few years to come.
Larkins joins four-star DB Daeh McCullough and three-star TE Sam West as Indiana's three commitments in the class of 2023.
