Indiana faces a unique challenge as they travel to Piscataway for their fifth conference game of the season on Saturday.

Rutgers has a new offensive coordinator and has recently reignited a quarterback battle after seasoned started Noah Vedral suffered a wrist injury that has held him back from his usual level of play.

Coming off a bye week, the Scarlet Knights are looking to break a winless streak just like the Hoosiers.

Here are my three keys for Indiana to fly back to Bloomington with a 4-4 record.