Indiana's upcoming Friday night contest with the visiting Illinois Fighting Illini marks the beginning of the 2022 football slate for IU. During this week's game prep pressers, it was evident to see that the optimism and energy is exuding off of both coaches and players throughout the program, and it's likely elevated by the quickly approaching challenge of a high-caliber opponent in week one.

That aforementioned opponent is Illinois, led by second-year head coach Bret Bielema. Although Illinois is also opening up conference play under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Friday, they come into the contest with a victory already in hand. Playing in their own Memorial Stadium, the Illini crushed a visiting Wyoming Cowboy team that was really no match across all facets of the game.

Finally, the time to talk stops on Friday. So, what will it take for IU to go 1-0 in 2022? Here's a quick look at some keys that could be crucial to a potential IU victory.