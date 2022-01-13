23 turnovers bury Indiana as Hoosiers fall 83-74 on the road to Iowa

Indiana played a competitive game on the road against Iowa, but 23 turnovers halted their chances of victory, resulting in an 83-74 loss.

Indiana came into tonight's matchup as a top-10 defense nationally, while Iowa came in as a top-5 offense. Pregame speculation centered on which philosophy would dictate the game Thursday night.

It became apparent early that pace and scoring would be the story. The pace of the game was breakneck fast and the Hoosiers played into it instead of attempting to slow things down.

The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes traded baskets out of the gate, but Indiana began to pull away after an 8-0 run put them ahead 23-16 with 12-minutes left in the first half. Iowa star and number one scorer in the country Keegan Murray found himself in foul trouble after picking up two early calls. This forced him to miss some time to avoid picking up a third foul, which played a factor in Indiana's run.

However, Iowa would respond with a 12-0 run of their own thanks to Kris Murray. Keegan's brother took over and played like he was the All-American, scoring 17 points in the first half alone and keeping his team afloat.

Indiana went into the half ahead 48-41 and the game would remain close for the majority of the second half. Keegan Murray picked up his fourth foul with 11 minutes remaining was once again forced to sit, but his team was relatively unaffected.

Iowa continued to trick Indiana into poor decisions and capitalized to take a 10-point lead with four minutes remaining. The Hoosiers would hang around the remainder of the game but could not trim the lead.