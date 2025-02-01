2027 defensive back Bryce Williams talks Indiana offer

Indiana football is expected to host one of the top available transfer offensive linemen for a weekend visit.
Purdue's Matt Painter and players spoke with the media ahead of Friday night's clash between Indiana and Purdue.
Indiana football released its 2025 roster Wednesday, providing clarity on injuries, transfers and departures.
Zach, Josh and Colin go through Indiana football's transfer portal additions position-by-position to grade each newcomer
2026 four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter left his weekend visit with Indiana "impressed" by the Hoosiers.
