Indiana hosted one of the top ranked players in the 2026 high school class on Tuesday for an unofficial visit to Bloomington. Four-star wing Anthony Thompson visited Indiana on Tuesday, posting pictures from his visit to his social media. Thompson currently holds offers from the likes of Purdue, Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Illinois and many others.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ibGVkIGluIHJlZC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL25vdGNvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I25vdGNvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFFbGl0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ASW5kaWFuYUVsaXRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUzhs SHhqMG8wUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1M4bEh4ajBvMFA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQW50aG9ueSBUaG9tcHNvbiAoQGFudF90aG9tcHNvbjI2KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FudF90aG9tcHNvbjI2L3N0YXR1 cy8xODAzMjM1ODk3NzkxNDYzNTE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1 bmUgMTksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=