2026 top-15 forward Anthony Thompson coming off visit to Indiana
Indiana hosted one of the top ranked players in the 2026 high school class on Tuesday for an unofficial visit to Bloomington.
Four-star wing Anthony Thompson visited Indiana on Tuesday, posting pictures from his visit to his social media.
Thompson currently holds offers from the likes of Purdue, Xavier, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Illinois and many others.
Thompson's Tuesday visit with the Hoosiers is not the first time the talented forward has been on campus.
The 6-foot-7 wing visited Bloomington in February when Indiana hosted Northwestern, that visit ended with Thompson being offered a scholarship.
Playing the first two years of his high school career at Lebanon High School, Thompson averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds as a sophomore last season.
Going forward, the lefty will play his high school basketball at Western Reserve Academy, an institution in Hudson, Ohio.
On the AAU scene, Thompson currently represents Indiana Elite (2026) on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where he averaged 16.3 points a game this spring.
Check out some of Thompson's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board